The tests, which Hogan (R) said cost roughly $1 million, are the first purchase from a multistate compact created last month to hasten development of quick-result tests. In the absence of a national testing strategy, 10 states and the Rockefeller Foundation formed a consortium to amplify their buying power and motivate testing companies to ramp up production.

Hogan said Maryland expects to receive the first tests within days. He intends to order at least 250,000 more to deploy elsewhere as part of a multipronged testing strategy to slow the virus’s spread and reopen more of the economy.

“Testing is really the only way out,” said Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, adding that mass shutdowns are not a feasible or fair way to keep the virus in check.

Shah said these types of tests could theoretically be deployed twice a week to keep schools open in communities where the virus is spreading.

Right now, Maryland does not have plans to use the tests in schools, though they will be sent to corrections facilities and juvenile detention centers, Hogan said.

From late spring until last month, the state had been providing universal testing in nursing homes, which make up a disproportionate share of cases and deaths. But the state has stopped paying the tab, prompting the nursing home industry to say it cannot keep up the testing without financial help.

The rapid antigen tests will be used on nursing home residents, staff and visitors.

The state will report the results of the mass screenings from the rapid tests. However, key health data about the spread of the virus will rely on test data from the standard diagnostic test, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

“This is another valuable tool,” Hogan said Thursday during a news conference at a Baltimore County office of Becton Dickinson, the company that produced the BD Veritor tests. The state will pay for the tests using a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hogan said.

Somewhat similar to a flu test administered at a doctor’s office, these “point-of-care” tests detect a spiky protein on the surface of the virus. Anyone who tests positive would be referred for a more sensitive PCR lab test to confirm the diagnosis. The PCR tests detect a sequence of the virus’s RNA and are considered the gold standard in testing, although results can take three to seven hours.

According to Hogan’s staff, eight other states in the compact have placed orders for the tests: Arkansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Ohio, Utah and Virginia. Louisiana, which is dealing with the damage caused by Hurricane Laura, has not placed an order.

In Virginia, the Alexandria City Council is considering an ordinance that would require masks to be worn over the nose and mouth indoors in public places and outdoors where social distancing is not possible.

The ordinance, which would strengthen current guidelines that follow a statewide order, would have exemptions for those younger than 10, for anyone while eating or drinking and for those whose health would be harmed by wearing a mask. The penalty is a $100 fine, but City Manager Mark Jinks said Tuesday that police would focus on education, not enforcement.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held at the council’s virtual meeting Saturday morning.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. added 1,764 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths on Thursday. Virginia reported 1,236 new cases and 11 deaths, Maryland had 503 cases and eight deaths, while D.C. had 25 cases and one death.

The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus infections has been mostly flat in the region since late August, standing at 1,600 daily cases on Thursday.

Maryland had 92 patients in intensive care units statewide, which is the lowest level since late March.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 21,844 people filed new unemployment claims in the greater Washington region for the week ending Sept. 5. That is up slightly from 19,044 filings a week earlier.