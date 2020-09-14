“Let’s continue to wear masks, wash our hands and practice physical distancing so that our state can remain on the road to recovery,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tweeted Monday.

The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus-related complications in Maryland stood Monday at 347, the lowest since March 31.

The greater Washington region on Monday reported 1,323 new infections and 20 additional deaths. Virginia had 757 new cases and 19 deaths, Maryland had 536 cases and one death, while D.C. had 30 cases and no additional deaths.

Asked Monday about the city’s struggle to reach goals of slowing the virus’s spread through identifying connected cases, D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt called for individual responsibility rather than additional government action.

She reminded residents to wear masks over their mouths and noses, to avoid frequent errands and socializing, and to stay home if they have even mild symptoms.

“There’s nothing I can do as the individual health director,” she said.

In another sign of a slow return to normalcy, the Smithsonian Institution announced Monday that the American Art Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the Renwick Gallery will open Friday amid the gradual reopening of the world’s largest museum complex.

Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III said the successful reopening two months ago of the National Zoo and the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly gave the Smithsonian the confidence to reopen more museums. He said no staff members have tested positive, while safety protocols such as social-distancing guidelines and public address announcements have worked.

The number of cases in D.C. generally has slid downward since early August, with the seven-day average on Monday standing at 44 infections — about one-quarter of the infections the city was recording at the peak of the pandemic. D.C. averages about one virus-related death a day.

The seven-day average of new infections across D.C., Maryland and Virginia has mostly held steady since late August, standing at 1,581 on Monday. The number of deaths Monday in Virginia was its highest since Sept. 2, even as the state’s number of cases was the lowest in a week.