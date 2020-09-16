Meanwhile, Arlington County leaders decided this week to abandon a sidewalk crowding ordinance put in place this summer that was intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying the measure had little success.

In Maryland, Health Secretary Robert R. Neall said during a coronavirus briefing with state lawmakers that the flu season, which begins Oct. 1, has the potential to use some of the state’s hospital capacity since coronavirus and flu symptoms are similar and either can send patients into hospitals. The state created bed space, in part, by canceling elective surgeries — a step it is reluctant to take a second time.

“We could well have a second surge that could be even more serious than what we faced this past spring,” Neall said. He added, “Coexisting, and trying to find ways to successfully pursue life and keep the population safe is the job we have, I think, for the next year, year and a half.”

Maryland health officials are bracing for a potential rise in cases as cooler weather drives gatherings indoors, where the virus spreads more easily.

Thomas Inglesby, a Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, said at the briefing that public officials need to stress that many indoor activities are not as safe as those outdoors.

“I think it’s really important for the public to know that just because something is now allowed to be open because of a change in particular guidance from the state or a local community, that does not mean that activity is safe for them to do, per se,” Inglesby said.

In Arlington, the County Board voted 4 to 1 on Tuesday to drop its newly created sidewalk ordinance by the end of the month after facing a barrage of resistance.

The ordinance, which made it illegal for more than three people in a group to congregate in certain areas, was rushed into effect July 31 as a temporary measure without public input. Wednesday’s public hearing drew wide opposition from the community, although the county’s health director and staff said crowding outside bars and restaurants — as patrons wait for tables inside occupancy-limited businesses — created opportunities for the virus to spread.

A presentation to the board from county staff said that crowding especially occurs between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. along Clarendon Boulevard and that “efforts to spread out long lines of patrons by officers and restaurant security have been met with defiance, confrontation and hostility.”

The all-Democratic board voted to rescind the ordinance at the end of September, with the lone vote to keep it coming from board Chairwoman Libby Garvey.

“Arlington police have determined that it is impractical to cite hundreds of violators a night,” said board member Christian Dorsey. “They have prioritized encouraging compliance and have not issued a single citation. I don’t see any reason to continue having something on the books that clearly doesn’t work.”

County manager Mark Schwartz said that despite posted warnings and education efforts, compliance remained spotty and enforcement proved challenging. The county’s rolling seven-day average caseload stood at 14 on Wednesday, down from an average of 22 daily infections a month earlier.

While Arlington’s caseloads have ticked downward recently, infections have risen slightly in Montgomery County since the Labor Day weekend and the loosening of pandemic restrictions in some parts of Maryland.

The county reported more than 90 daily cases in five of the past seven days, up from figures in the 60s and 70s in August. The rise is partly because residents have become less diligent about wearing masks and observing physical distancing, said county health officer Travis Gayles, but also because residents gathered in large groups over the holiday weekend or traveled out of the county.

“It does make it a challenge when folks are able to travel to other places with fewer restrictions,” he said, referencing the state’s decision to lift restrictions on nearly all businesses as part of its Phase 3 reopening — a move that D.C.’s immediate Maryland suburbs opted not to make.

State health officials also said Wednesday that they are monitoring a slight rise in infections after the Labor Day holiday.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) announced Wednesday that the county has signed a contract with Maryland-based laboratory Cian Diagnostics, which supplied nasal swab tests to the local government after its previous vendor, AdvaGenix, was cited by federal inspectors. Cian already has a contract with the state Department of Health, which offered the county 5,000 tests a week for four weeks when officials ordered AdvaGenix to cease testing operations.

During a radio interview Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said that while he is sympathetic to restaurant and bar owners who “have suffered more than just about any other industry,” he is reluctant to move to a higher capacity for indoor dining. The Restaurant Association of Maryland has asked for statewide capacity of 75 percent — up from 50 percent.

“I’m pushing to get more capacity . . . but our doctors, because our positivity has not gotten down — we’ve stayed flat — they’re really strongly against it,” Hogan said on WBAL radio.

Hogan said he wanted to avoid Maryland mirroring other states that opened bars and restaurants to full capacity, only to have surges that forced them to shut down.

The greater Washington region on Wednesday reported 1,544 new infections and 52 additional deaths. Virginia had 845 new cases and 45 deaths, Maryland had 643 new cases and six deaths, while D.C. had 56 new cases and one additional death.

Virginia’s death toll was well above average for a second consecutive day, lifting its seven-day average number of fatalities to 27 — up from eight to start the week. The state reported a record 96 deaths on Tuesday, citing a reporting backlog that included deaths that occurred over the past month.