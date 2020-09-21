Delaware has been on and off the list as its metrics fluctuate, with state leaders last month requesting that it be removed ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

Three other states — Alaska, Arizona and Wyoming — also were newly added to the list, while California, Hawaii and Ohio were removed. The list, which exempts Maryland and Virginia, is updated on Monday every two weeks.

D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt, who outlined challenges last week with the city’s contact-tracing efforts, discussed recent cases Monday that highlight difficulties in reaching residents who might have been exposed to the virus.

The city is trying to contact residents who test positive for coronavirus within a day of patients receiving their test result, but only two-thirds of people participate in an interview with contact tracers. And about one-third of those patients give contact-tracers information about others with whom they have been in contact.

Nesbitt said Monday that on 139 occasions, D.C. has sent a contact-tracer to a patient’s home when they couldn’t finish a phone interview. Nesbitt said 16 people who had tested positive for the virus were not home in quarantine.

In one case, a man visiting D.C. from out of the country couldn’t quickly be reached by phone. Contact tracers eventually informed him he tested positive, and the man said he couldn’t stay in a hotel room with his immunocompromised uncle. The city found him another room, where he stayed until he returned to his home country.

In another case, a man who tested positive insisted that he had never even been tested for coronavirus, saying he would not quarantine. Nesbitt said the city is paying “special attention” to the residential building where the man lives and works as an employee to see whether others become infected.

She said the health department told the building’s management about the man’s positive test result but did not inform residents of the building about their risk to protect the patient’s privacy.

Health officials reiterated that information provided to contact tracers is anonymous.

In Maryland, state health officials on Monday reported a record low seven-day test positivity rate of 2.75 percent.

At 5 p.m. Monday, the state will also begin allowing restaurants to serve patrons indoors at 75 percent capacity — up from 50 percent — in jurisdictions where local leaders agree it is safe for larger crowds. Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who announced the change Friday, has cited the state’s improving coronavirus metrics in making the decision.

County leaders in the harder-hit Washington region were more reluctant to move forward with expanded dining capacity. Officials in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties said they won’t allow more customers inside restaurants, although Howard County is permitting the expansion.