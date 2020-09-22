The county has reopened at a slower pace than the rest of the state and has stayed at the second phase of its recovery plan since June. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced earlier this month a statewide move to Phase 3, which allows houses of worship to increase capacity to 75 percent, but Montgomery officials decided to opt out of his timeline.

Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County’s head of emergency management, said the new county guidance approved Tuesday was the result of pitches from faith leaders.

County health officials stood their ground for months, citing the 80 to 100 new coronavirus cases reported daily and an infection rate that still suggested a moderate rate of transmission in the suburb. But on Tuesday, officials decided to move forward with loosening the restriction.

“Persistence overcomes resistance,” said Rabbi Herzel Kranz, chuckling.

Kranz, 90, belongs to the Orthodox Silver Spring Jewish Center in Kemp Mill and is among a group of religious leaders who have lobbied since the summer for the county to loosen restrictions on religious gatherings.

Kranz said he was feeling down over the Rosh Hashanah holiday — the first of the Jewish high holidays — this past weekend because his efforts had not been successful. “Then all of a sudden, I get a call saying it’s going to happen,” he said.

“It’s not completely what we wanted,” Kranz added. “But it’s enough for now.”

While restrictions were loosened on houses of worship, county leaders continue to opt out of Hogan’s guidance to increase the capacity for dining indoors.

Hogan announced an easing of restrictions on dining Friday to coincide with a new statewide restaurant week promotion that his administration created — boosting allowable capacity to 75 percent, up from 50 percent. Leaders in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties said at the time that they would opt out.

“Based on the data that we have, we are not moving forward,” Montgomery health officer Travis Gayles reiterated Tuesday in a briefing with lawmakers.

According to contact tracers, he said, coronavirus outbreaks in the county continue to be associated with indoor dining and large family gatherings.

The county’s rolling seven-day average of new cases Tuesday stood at 80 infections — a number that has changed little in recent weeks. Montgomery averages about one virus-related death a day.

More than 21,000 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 841 have died of covid-19.

Montgomery joined several other counties in the Washington region Tuesday in notching a record-low coronavirus test positivity rate. State health officials said the statewide positivity rate fell to 2.65 percent — the lowest number recorded — while Prince George’s, Howard and Baltimore counties also set records.

The greater Washington region on Tuesday reported 1,259 new coronavirus infections and 51 additional deaths. Virginia had 872 new cases and 39 deaths; Maryland had 344 new cases and 12 deaths; D.C. had 43 new cases and no additional death.

Virginia’s rolling seven-day average death toll stood at 32 on Tuesday, up from eight to start last week. The spike comes after state health officials reported a backlog that included deaths that occurred over the past month. That continuing backlog accounted for 30 of the new deaths reported Tuesday in Virginia, with most occurring in August or September, official said.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in the region stood at 1,500 on Tuesday, a number that has changed little over the past month.