In Prince George’s on Thursday, county executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) cited test positivity, infection and daily case rates that remain too stubbornly high to lift restrictions. The county leads Maryland in the number of reported coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

AD

AD

“These are key metrics that we believe must come down before we are comfortable moving to the next phase,” Alsobrooks said. “We will continue to monitor all the numbers and look forward to making announcements in the very near future.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) earlier this month advanced the state to the third phase of reopening. The move allows movie theaters and entertainment venues to reopen at 50 percent capacity, with a limit of 250 people, while retail establishments and religious services can increase to 75 percent capacity.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, which generally have lifted restrictions at a slower pace than other parts of the state, opted out.

AD

“We don’t have expendable life here,” Alsobrooks said of her decision to move more slowly. “The decisions we make are designed to protect your life and your livelihood.”

AD

One opening Alsobrooks did announce Thursday was the county’s animal shelter, which will have strict social distancing measures in place as it begins adoptions.

Prince George’s Health Officer Ernest Carter said the county’s positivity rate is near 4 percent but has not consistently stayed below 5 percent in recent weeks. He said the county’s infection rate — measuring, on average, how many people are infected by each person who tests positive — is 1.05, up from 0.7 in June. Carter said his goal is to keep the rate below 0.9.

AD

“This is a long haul,” he said.

Carter said one bright spot is that the county’s hospitals have not seen a spike in patients, with 60 percent of intensive care unit space available. He encouraged residents to get flu shots to help keep the hospital system from becoming overburdened.

AD

Hogan also discussed vaccinations on Thursday, saying the state is developing a detailed plan to obtain and distribute a coronavirus vaccine as soon as it becomes available. The first doses will go to nursing homes, senior care facilities and essential front line workers in the fields of health, public safety and education.

“Following CDC guidelines, this plan will immediately make the vaccine available to Marylanders who are most at risk,” Hogan said after a tour of Novavax in Gaithersburg, a biotechnology company that has three vaccine candidates in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Hogan did not provide an estimate for when a vaccine might be ready.

AD

The rolling seven-day average of new coronavirus infections Thursday in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. dropped to 1,376 — a number not seen in the region for more than two months. After weeks of generally hovering in a range between 1,500 and 1,700, daily caseloads have ticked downward in recent days to mid-July levels.

AD

The seven-day average caseload stood at 1,680 one week ago and has declined each day since.

Health experts warned that while the region has seen a decline in new cases recently, the public should remain vigilant against the virus.

Eric Toner, a senior scientist in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the Mid-Atlantic region has “consistently been managing the epidemic reasonably well,” which has contributed to the recent decline.

AD

“We never saw the huge spike in cases like New York or the spikes in the summer that the Sun Belt areas had,” he said.

He credited governors in Virginia and Maryland, as well as D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) with being “proactive and reactive” in dealing with the pandemic from the beginning. He said the messaging on public health measures like social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing a mask has been “clear and consistent” on the local level.

AD

Toner said the Washington region is seeing cases at a “steady, low rate.”

“Hospitals are not overwhelmed and we’re starting to see elective surgeries return,” he said. “This is what success looks like in a pandemic.”

AD

He said the arrival of colder weather can pose a threat as people spend more time indoors, which increases the risk of the virus spreading.

“The virus isn’t going to go away,” Toner said.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Thursday reported 1,461 new daily infections and 31 deaths. Virginia had 902 new cases and 24 deaths; Maryland had 503 new cases and seven deaths; D.C. had 56 new cases and no deaths. Virginia health officials attributed 18 of the state’s deaths to a backlog in reported fatalities announced last week.

The region on Wednesday reported fewer than 1,000 daily cases for the first time since July 6. D.C. continues to have the lowest rate of infections in the region, with a rolling average of 46 infections per 100,000 residents over seven days. That number stood at 55 in Maryland and 72 in Virginia.

AD

AD

The pandemic continues to take an economic toll in the region, as 24,130 residents of Virginia, Maryland and D.C. filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 19. That’s up from 19,418 who filed a week earlier.

Labor Department figures released Thursday show 10,234 Marylanders filed new unemployment claims, 12,492 claims were filed in Virginia, while 1,404 were filed in D.C.