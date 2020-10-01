Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the drop was a positive step in the state’s battle against the pandemic, but he urged Maryland residents to remain vigilant and to continue taking health precautions.

“This encouraging milestone is a tribute to the incredibly heroic efforts of our doctors, nurses and health care workers on the front lines, and the courage and perseverance Marylanders have demonstrated in response to this unprecedented challenge,” he said in a statement.

Other virus-related metrics in Maryland on Thursday painted a mixed picture.

The state reported 785 new coronavirus cases — the highest in a single day since Sept. 12. The daily total was well above Maryland’s seven-day rolling average of new cases, which stood Thursday at 530.

It’s the sixth consecutive day that Maryland’s average number of cases has risen after dropping to 461 daily cases about a week ago. Meanwhile, the state’s coronavirus test positivity rate stands at 2.88 percent, which is a slight increase when compared with earlier in the week.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Thursday reported 1,267 new infections and 21 additional fatalities. Virginia had 450 new cases and 20 deaths, while D.C. had 32 new cases and one death. Both jurisdictions have seen a slight decline in caseloads in recent days.

The seven-day average of new cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia stands at 1,313, down from more than 2,000 about two months ago. Health experts have cautioned that numbers could rise as chillier weather causes outdoor activities to shift indoors.