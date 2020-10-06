Local members of Maryland’s, Virginia’s and D.C.’s congressional delegations on Tuesday also called on the White House to step up efforts to slow the spread of the virus in the Washington region.

D.C. officials said it’s unknown whether Tuesday’s spike is the result of the burgeoning outbreak at the White House. The Rose Garden event on Sept. 26 at the center of the outbreak came as D.C. was recording its lowest number of infections since early July, with a rate lower than that of most states.

Only D.C. residents are reflected in the city’s tally, and many federal government officials do not declare city residency. Not all testing on federal officials is reported to city government.

The rise could be attributed to a backlog of more than 8,000 test results the city received on a single day recently.

City health officials they will continue to monitor for trends, but cautioned against drawing conclusions after a one-day increase.

The number of D.C. residents seeking free coronavirus tests at the city’s public testing sites has also risen this week as the White House outbreak expands. The District performed 3,964 tests Monday, an 81 percent increase over the 2,161 tests performed a week earlier.

The region’s congressional members called on the White House to conduct contact tracing, cooperate with local and state health departments and require face coverings on the White House grounds among steps to reduce the spread of the virus.

In a statement, the nine Democrats said they are “alarmed and dismayed by the casual disregard for the health of our community.”

The greater Washington region on Tuesday recorded 1,143 new infections and 21 additional virus-related fatalities. Virginia had 625 new cases and 15 deaths, Maryland had 413 new cases and six deaths, in addition to D.C.’s 105 new cases and zero deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus infections across Virginia, Maryland and D.C. has ticked slightly upward in recent days, standing at 1,416 cases Tuesday — up from about 1,300 one week ago.

While Virginia’s average daily caseload has held steady over the past week, state health officials painted a more rosy picture in Northern Virginia. State Department of Health data shows the region has the lowest rate of virus transmission in the state.

Each week, the department notes the coronavirus’s community spread in six regions of the state. Its latest numbers show Washington’s Virginia suburbs with a low transmission rate — and trending downward — while most of the state is at a moderate community transmission level.

The health department’s website says the assessment helps local officials “decide whether to act on additional mitigation measures for individual communities.” The seven-day average of new cases in Northern Virginia stood at 163 on Tuesday, with October’s daily caseloads in the region falling to their lowest levels since July.

D.C. officials also released safety guidelines Tuesday for Halloween and Dia de los Muertos activities. Health experts advised that trick-or-treating, haunted houses or joining large crowds are considered “high-risk” activities and should be avoided.