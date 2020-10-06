The Rose Garden event on Sept. 26 at the center of the outbreak came as D.C. was recording its lowest number of average daily infections since early July, with a rate lower than that of most states. The rolling seven-day average of new cases this month has hovered below 40 after trending downward for weeks.

AD

AD

City health officials they will look for trends in new infections, but warned against drawing conclusions after a one-day increase in cases.

D.C. leaders noted that only city residents are reflected in the city’s coronavirus tally, and many federal government officials do not declare D.C. residency. Not all testing on federal officials is reported to city government.

The rise also could be attributed to a backlog of more than 8,000 test results the city recently received on a single day.

The growing spotlight on the White House outbreak appears to have led to a rise in residents seeking coronavirus tests this week. D.C. performed 3,964 free tests at its public sites Monday, an 81 percent increase over the 2,161 tests performed a week earlier.

AD

The potential for the virus to spread across the capital region prompted Democratic House members representing D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Tuesday to condemn the Trump administration’s handling of the outbreak, urging stricter public health protocols at the White House.

AD

“We are alarmed and dismayed by the casual disregard for the health of our community, including constituents who work at the White House as staff, agents or officers of the United States Secret Service, journalists of the White House Correspondents' Association, and the general public,” they said in a joint statement.

The statement was signed by D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton; Majority Leader Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, and Reps. Anthony G. Brown, John Sarbanes, Jamie Raskin and David Trone of Maryland; and Reps. Jennifer Wexton, Gerald E. Connolly and Don Beyer of Virginia.

AD

They urged the Trump administration to disclose the number of infected White House personnel, expedite contact tracing of people exposed to the president and others, and to mandate face coverings and social distancing on White House grounds. The lawmakers objected to Trump’s downplaying of the virus.

AD

“The American people will never trust the Administration to keep them safe if the White House cannot protect its own staff,” the lawmakers wrote.

Norton, D.C.’s nonvoting representative to Congress, separately wrote a letter to White House Physician Sean Conley asking why his office has declined the city government’s offer to help conduct contact tracing. She also asked if anyone in the Trump administration had directed him to rebuff the city’s efforts to help.

AD

“Many White House staffers live in the District, and it is imperative that their D.C. neighbors are aware of the risks associated with this ongoing outbreak at the White House,” Norton wrote.

City leaders on Tuesday took steps to help residents struggling financially during the pandemic, passing several bills meant to help tenants.

The D.C. Council approved emergency legislation to bar landlords from posting eviction notices while a moratorium on evictions is in place through the end of the year.

Although tenants cannot be forced out for failing to pay rent during the pandemic, some activists have reported instances in which landlords are initiating cases to pressure tenants to pay. The bill goes to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and would take effect immediately if she signs it.

AD

AD

The council also sent the mayor bills to ease eligibility criteria for rental assistance and to tighten eviction protections for tenants, including prohibit evictions when unpaid bills are lower than $600 and authorizing city courts to seal eviction cases from a person’s record, among other provisions.

Council members Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) also successfully introduced an amendment to the eviction legislation to require that landlords provide photographic evidence that they served tenants with eviction notices. The language was a response to an investigation published by DCist and Spotlight D.C., which found hundreds of discrepancies in eviction cases that suggested tenants often weren’t notified of cases against them.

The greater Washington region on Tuesday recorded 1,143 new infections and 21 additional virus-related fatalities. Virginia had 625 new cases and 15 deaths, Maryland had 413 new cases and six deaths, in addition to D.C.’s 105 new cases and zero deaths.

AD

AD

The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus infections across Virginia, Maryland and D.C. has ticked slightly upward in recent days, standing at 1,416 cases Tuesday — up from about 1,300 one week ago.

While Virginia’s average daily caseload has held steady over the past week, state health officials painted a more rosy picture in Northern Virginia. State Department of Health data shows the region has the lowest rate of virus transmission in the state.

Each week, the department notes the coronavirus’s community spread in six regions of the state. Its latest numbers show Washington’s Virginia suburbs with a low transmission rate — and trending downward — while most of the state is at a moderate community transmission level.

AD

The health department’s website says the assessment helps local officials “decide whether to act on additional mitigation measures for individual communities.” The seven-day average of new cases in Northern Virginia stood at 163 on Tuesday, with October’s daily caseloads in the region falling to their lowest levels since July.

D.C. was the latest jurisdiction in the region to offer guidelines for Halloween and Dia de los Muertos activities. City health experts on Tuesday advised that trick-or-treating, haunted houses or joining large crowds are considered “high-risk” activities and should be avoided.