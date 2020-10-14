“We are deeply saddened to share that one of those employees has since passed away,” Nichels said in a statement. “We have been in contact with that team member’s family, and grief counselors are being arranged for staff at the Largo branch office as we get through this tragedy together as an MDOT MVA family.”

AD

Nichels said the branch office, which assists the public with driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, has been cleaned and disinfected twice in the past two weeks, once on Oct. 5 and again on Tuesday.

The state confirmed the death and the additional coronavirus cases after the union representing state workers made the outbreak public. Union officials said the Hogan administration did not notify workers of the positive cases and failed to protect them. Nichels said contact tracing is underway and employees who had interactions with the infected co-workers are in quarantine.

AD

“My heart goes out to our members who are dealing with this crisis,” Mildred Womble, the AFSCME MVA local president and Council 3 executive vice president, said in a statement. “This was all preventable if management had taken the safety of their employees seriously.”

AD

Walter Powell, who works as a customer agent and serves as shop steward, said he has been in quarantine because he was in contact with a worker who tested positive.

Powell said he found out about the death of his colleague on Facebook and notified his manager.

“We service the public,” he said. “How many people have been in contact with [the agent who died] and the other workers?”

The Largo branch has 76 employees, Nickels said, which means nearly 7 percent of the staff has contracted the virus in recent weeks.

The greater Washington region on Tuesday reported 1,763 additional coronavirus cases and 20 deaths. Virginia added 1,235 cases and 11 deaths, Maryland added 482 cases and nine deaths, and the District added 46 cases and no deaths.

Virginia’s daily caseload was above its rolling seven-day average, lifting that number to 1,089 — the state’s highest daily average since Aug. 13. The seven-day average in Northern Virginia rose Tuesday to 264 cases, a four-month high in the region.