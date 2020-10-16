“With our key health metrics low and stable, we are taking steps to allow more spectators, including fans of the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team, to safely attend games in the stands,” Hogan said in a statement.

That doesn’t mean football fans will be sitting in the stands anytime soon.

Throughout the pandemic, Hogan has given local governments the power to decide the pace of their reopening and, for the most part, jurisdictions in the Washington region have moved slower than the state. Baltimore and Prince George’s County officials said Friday that they were reviewing the governor’s order.

James E. Bentley II, a spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young (D), said city officials learned about the executive order through Hogan’s news release.

“The city would have to approve attendance,” he said. “We’re discussing it now. . . . We were not given a heads-up about this.”

According to the Baltimore City Health Department, the city in the past month has had a 10 percent increase in cases. Baltimore is operating at Phase 2, with indoor dining, religious facilities and indoor recreation facilities open at 50 percent capacity.

Prince George’s is also in the second phase of its recovery.

Gina Ford, a spokeswoman for County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), said in a statement, “We are reviewing the governor’s order and our health officials will be in conversation with the Washington Football Team to determine next steps.”

The governor’s order came as caseloads in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. topped the 2,000 mark Friday for the second time this month, and as the Washington area continues to see an elevated number of new infections, mirroring a national rise.

The greater Washington region Friday reported 2,053 new cases and 27 new deaths. Virginia added 1,183 cases and 20 deaths, Maryland added 781 cases and four deaths, and the District added 89 cases and three deaths. That’s the most deaths in a single day in D.C. since Sept. 9.