D.C. health officials on Monday added eight states to the city’s list of locations considered “high-risk” for travel because of the coronavirus pandemic, raising the total of states under the designation to 39 as new cases continue to surge across the country.

A state is considered high-risk if its seven-day rolling average number of new coronavirus cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people. Under an order from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), anyone who comes to the nation’s capital from a high-risk state for nonessential reasons must self-quarantine for two weeks.

Those who arrive in D.C. from one of the states on travel for essential purposes are asked to self-monitor symptoms for two weeks.

No states were removed from the list, but Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island were added. Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from the order.

Virginia added 690 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths on Monday, while Maryland added 497 cases and four deaths. Numbers for D.C. were not immediately available.

The region has seen a rise in the spread of infections this month. Health experts have said that colder weather could prompt people to spend more time indoors — increasing the potential for the virus’s spread — as outdoor activities become less appealing.