Those who arrive in D.C. from one of the states on travel for essential purposes are asked to self-monitor symptoms for two weeks.
No states were removed from the list, but Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island were added. Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from the order.
Virginia on Monday added 690 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths, Maryland added 497 cases and four deaths, and D.C. added 25 cases and no deaths.
The region has seen a rise in the spread of infections this month. Health experts have said that colder weather could prompt people to spend more time indoors — increasing the potential for the virus’s spread — as outdoor activities become less appealing.