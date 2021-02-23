“No one has lost their place in line as a result of the data migration challenges,” said Loudoun County spokesman Glen Barbour, adding that state health officials were working to fix the problem. “We continue to make appointments using our wait list, taking people in the order in which they submitted their preregistration forms and in accordance with the mandated priority groups.”
A spokesperson for the state health department did not immediately respond to messages for comment.
Virginia reported 172 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday — a single-day high for the state that health department officials said was artificially inflated because it represents a backlog of previously unreported deaths. It follows the previous single-day high Monday, when the state reported 155 new deaths.
The health department said it is processing 2021 death certificates related to a post-holiday surge of covid-19 cases.
Neil J. Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, said the high number of deaths reported recently in Virginia is linked to the high case numbers the state reported late last month, a few weeks after Maryland’s new infections began declining.
“There is no decoupling cases and death counts,” he said. “Where we are right now, we are seeing the shadow of the massive spike in cases.”
There were 1,769 new infections reported Tuesday in Virginia. D.C. reported 89 new infections and three deaths, and Maryland reported 662 new cases and 30 deaths.