By 10:40 a.m., all 4,350 appointments available Thursday for the newly eligible category of residents had been booked.

“We know this morning was very frustrating for many people,” the city health department said on its Twitter account. “We are working with Microsoft to understand why heavy traffic caused some eligible individuals to not get through.”

The appointments were supposed to have gone to residents who live in priority areas of wards 5, 7 and 8 with certain underlying conditions. Those conditions include asthma, chronic lung diseases, congenital heart disease, diabetes, liver disease, HIV, sickle cell disease, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Residents in the targeted Zip codes who are pregnant or obese, with a body mass index higher than 30, also are newly eligible.

However, many of them were unable to get through the health department’s registration site Thursday, fueling anxieties in a region where health officials are worried about another surge of infections after several cases of more transmissible coronavirus variants have been detected in recent weeks.

The District, Maryland and Virginia on Thursday recorded 3,191 new coronavirus infections, a slight jump amid what has been a decline in cases across the region in recent weeks. That downward trend prompted Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam earlier this week to lift some restrictions on mass gatherings. Among other things, Northam (D) raised the limit on outdoor gatherings from 10 to 25 people and allowed outdoor entertainment venues to operate at 30 percent capacity.

In Maryland, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) also lifted some restrictions Thursday, allowing establishments that had been limited to 25 percent capacity to operate at 50 percent capacity.

But coronavirus-related deaths in the region have continued, with the District passing the 1,000 mark this week and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announcing that her older sister Mercia Bowser was among the latest fatalities.

On social media Thursday, scores of newly eligible D.C. residents who had scrambled to get a vaccine appointment complained they were not able to do so, either online or through the city health department’s call center.

Several residents who contacted The Washington Post said it appeared as if the city had not updated its registration options to include those with underlying conditions.

Sandra Nelson, whose family lives in a priority Zip code in the 16th Street Heights neighborhood, said she and two friends tried multiple times Thursday morning to register her husband, Jack Nelson, who has diabetes, for a vaccine appointment.

Each time they tried, a message on the registration website informed them that Nelson, 43, was not eligible.

Sandra Nelson said her family has been on edge throughout the pandemic, restricting themselves to a select group of friends, including one family whose 17-year-old daughter has a chronic lung condition and neurological disorder that also make her more vulnerable.

“We’ve been really looking forward to the vaccine,” Nelson said. “Obviously, we need to be extraordinarily careful, all of us.”

The confusion unfolded as Harris visited a Giant pharmacy in Ward 8 to tout the Biden administration’s Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which delivers vaccine doses directly to 7,000 pharmacies nationwide to cover elderly residents in broader swaths of the country.

Harris offered words of encouragement to Brenda Thompson, 69, as she received her second dose in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Southeast Washington hit hard by the virus but that has among the city’s lowest vaccination rates. Just 1,650 elderly Ward 8 residents have received at least one dose so far, compared to 7,511 in more affluent Ward 3, city records show.

“I get to see my great-grandson,” Thompson said with her hands together after getting her shot.

She hasn’t seen the 5-year-old since last summer, she said. He keeps asking when the two will reunite.

“So there’s so many reasons to get vaccinated, right, so we can all get back to seeing all of our family members and being together,” Harris said.

Thompson, who lives in Ward 6, said she initially was unable to register online.

She first tried to book an appointment on her phone because her computer wasn’t working, but she said it was too difficult. So, the next time appointments were available, she woke up early and drove to her brother’s house to use his computer as appointments became available. It took two tries.

“I want to live,” Thompson said. “I got it because I want to live.”

That yearning fueled Thursday’s frustrations over the city’s frozen registration portal.

Susana Castillo, a Bowser spokeswoman, said officials were working to fix the online portal before Friday.

“It’s just high volume, a lot of traffic in the website. They’re working to get it done quickly,” Castillo said. “It’s not that we didn’t update the website with the option of medical conditions.”

City lawmakers disputed that assessment, saying it seemed clear the online portal had not been updated.

“From the message people were getting, I know [they] didn’t update the website, because the message was old — it says we’re only doing over 65 and particular employee groups, which is not the case,” said D.C. council member Christina Henderson (I-At large), who received a flurry of emails and texts Thursday from frustrated constituents. “So if you updated the website and you didn’t update this message, it wasn’t a complete update.”

Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) said she also heard from several residents who were unable to successfully register Thursday. She asked city officials how they will be better prepared for a similar influx of residents trying to make appointments Friday.

“D.C. Health keeps saying it’s volume — and I know at this point from what people have showed me that’s not accurate,” Silverman said. “It’s clear the system was not updated … they need to give answers, we need to understand what will happen tomorrow.”

District residents with underlying health conditions in the following Zip codes are eligible to register for appointments: 20422, 20011, 20017, 20018, 20002, 20001, 20019, 20020, 20032, and 20593.