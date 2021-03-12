The first set of changes, effective Friday, includes increasing the outdoor gathering cap from 25 to 50 and the indoor gathering cap from 10 to 25, as well as allowing 50 percent capacity at houses of worship.

The second set of changes, which will begin in two weeks, raises the capacity for indoor dining, fitness centers, and retail establishments to 50 percent. Entertainment facilities will also be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity, but cannot sell food or allow patrons to eat on the premises.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said the timing of Hogan’s order was “unfortunate” and caused the county to gut a more moderate reopening plan. Elrich added that the county is taking a phased approach to lifting restrictions to monitor the effect that the changes will have on case rates and also allow more residents to be vaccinated.

Montgomery’s phased proposal breaks with neighboring jurisdictions like Howard and Anne Arundel counties, which have opted largely to adopt Hogan’s executive order, which lifted capacity limits on most businesses starting Friday at 5 p.m.

But Baltimore opted Friday for a stricter approach than Montgomery. Mayor Brandon M. Scott signed an order Friday to extend current restrictions, including a 25 percent capacity limit on churches, gyms and retail establishments.

“Baltimore City will stay the course and make a responsible decision at the pace we originally established. Although the latest trends in public health data are promising, Baltimore is not in the clear just yet,” Scott said in a statement.

When Hogan imposed further restrictions on Nov. 20, cases were surging and hospitalizations were climbing upwards. The per capita case rate was 2.6 times higher then, and escalating. On average, Maryland was adding 2,188 new cases per day, compared to 829 on Friday when the rollback took effect. On Nov. 20, there were 331 people in the ICU in Maryland, compared to 221 Friday, according to The Washington Post’s tracker.

As the restrictions took effect in November, the average daily death toll was at 18. As they were lifted Friday, an average of 14 people were dying each day.

Since mid-February, cases across the state have remained relatively steady; on Friday, the state reported 990 new cases and 16 deaths. The District reported 154 new cases and no deaths, and Virginia reported 1,589 new cases and 59 deaths.

Montgomery County council vice president Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) said county officials will revisit their restrictions every two weeks. Hogan’s announcement, which came as a surprise to local officials across the state, has made the reopening process more hectic, Albornoz said. He promised residents that Montgomery’s future decisions would be more mediated and clear.

Lawmakers approved two minor amendments to the regulation before taking a vote. The first allows youth sport groups to seek letters of approval to exceed the indoor and outdoor gathering limits and the second permits ice rinks to operate with a capacity of 10 percent when it comes to youth ice hockey groups.

“I know that not every one of our 1 million residents is going to be happy with every word in this regulation, and I don’t know that there’s any regulation we could pass that would make everybody happy,” Council President Tom Hucker (D-District 5) said before voting to approve the regulation. “But what I do know is that we have an obligation to protect public health.”

In Annapolis, Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) declared that the state Senate has reached herd immunity within the body, meaning it can loosen some restrictions on its operations.

Ferguson said the last round of senators is fully inoculated as of Friday, which marks two weeks after their second shot. As a result, Ferguson said, he is lifting the two-hour limit on floor sessions and hearings. Under pandemic protocols, the Senate has been capping debate so lawmakers could leave the room for cleaning.

“Because of the herd immunity achieved here amongst members and the body, we can be a bit more relaxed on that limit,” he said.