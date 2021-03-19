“Even though we’re doing a very good job at getting vaccines out, we’re not doing it fast enough, and so the uptick of cases that we’re seeing is likely a reflection both of more indoor activity and the new variants that are transmitted in our communities,” said Neil Jay Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

AD

AD

The overall seven-day average of new cases has fallen since mid-January, but has started to rise again in recent days, led by the increases in Maryland and Virginia. The rolling seven-day average number of new infections stood at 2,448 on Friday, far below the last peak of 8,698 on Jan. 12.

But those numbers are nothing to celebrate, Sehgal said.

“I find it challenging to celebrate the decline in our daily case count since January because we’re still at November levels, and we’re not out of the woods yet,” he said.

In fact, it appears the region is inching back into the woods.

The seven-day average for daily new cases in Maryland has been trending upward since March 7, when it was 746, according to The Post’s tracker. On Friday, the average was 917 — the highest it has been since Feb. 16.

AD

Kent and Caroline counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore saw the largest increases in their average daily case counts in the past week, with jumps of 400 percent and 100 percent, respectively.

AD

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit patients have slightly, but not dramatically, ticked up in Maryland. The seven-day average for hospitalizations was 1,060 Friday, compared with 1,054 one week ago, and there were 249 coronavirus patients reported in the intensive care unit Friday, compared with 235 a week ago.

The trends are occurring just as some areas in the state are relaxing restrictions. Hogan has lifted restrictions last week on a variety of activities, including indoor and outdoor dining, religious services and fitness centers. Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

AD

Some localities, like Montgomery County, have lifted restrictions more slowly.

The Montgomery County council on Friday unanimously approved an amendment to a resolution that would lift some restrictions on youth sports, following concerns from the community that the original resolution barred games and scrimmages for sports deemed “high-risk” for the coronavirus, including football. The seven-day average for new cases there was 111, up from 103 last week.

AD

“We do hear you in that we need to provide equitable access to play sports,” said council member Craig Rice (D-District 2), who introduced the amendment. “I know how important sports are.”

The seven-day average in new cases has ticked up throughout Virginia, but there have been especially large increases in five localities: Hampton and Newport News in the Hampton Roads area, as well as two of Northern Virginia’s largest counties — Loudoun and Prince William — and the city of Alexandria.

AD

Natasha Dwamena, director of the Peninsula Health District, which includes Hampton and Newport News, said there is no clear reason for the increase in cases, and most of the transmissions are from household contacts.

“The spread is likely attributed to the increased movement of people out in the community,” she said in an email, pointing to warmer weather and pandemic fatigue as likely factors.

AD

Officials in the Northam administration said they are monitoring the data on a daily basis and noted that Virginia has taken a relatively slow approach to loosening restrictions.

“Virginia’s public health metrics have improved dramatically since our peak in late January, and we continue to vaccinate more and more individuals at higher risk,” said Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky. “But as the Governor has consistently reminded Virginians, we must continue to stay vigilant.”

AD

The Virginia Health Department said the spike in new cases is probably due to community spread of the virus, underscoring the widespread and growing threat of the virus despite the increasing availability of vaccinations.

Virginia has administered 3,091,883 vaccine doses, with 1,135,711 people having received their second dose. The District has administered 85,546 doses, with 69,819 people fully vaccinated.

AD

Maryland has administered 2,130,973 doses, with 798,449 people fully vaccinated. The state also reported a record for single-day vaccinations on Friday: 57,550.

Hospitalizations for covid-19 in the District have not changed since last week, according to data collected by The Post. Hospitalizations in Maryland have increased 1 percent since last week, and hospitalizations in Virginia decreased 6 percent from last week.

AD

As the vaccine rollout continues, an increase in cases may not always lead to an increase in hospitalizations because distribution has targeted the doses to the most vulnerable people, Sehgal said.

The greater Washington region on Friday recorded 2,926 new coronavirus infections. Maryland added 1,152 cases and 19 deaths, while D.C. tallied 142 cases and one death.

Virginia added 1,632 cases, with nine deaths recorded. The state reclassified some deaths previously counted as virus-related, resulting in a lower total than Thursday.

AD