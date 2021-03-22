The list includes smoking, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, pregnancy, cancer, Down syndrome and having a BMI above 30. People 16 and older with the conditions listed by the CDC will become eligible in Maryland on March 30.

Although the state sent the guidance to vaccinators, acting health secretary Dennis Schrader told lawmakers that the state might “tweak” eligibility from the CDC list.

To meet the need, the Maryland Health Department said allocations to local health departments have increased by about 50 percent since Feb. 8.

Greater Washington on Monday recorded 1,899 new infections. Virginia added 1,063 cases and 10 deaths, and Maryland added 682 cases and 14 deaths.

D.C.’s case numbers have fluctuated over the past two days, with officials attributing the changes to human error. Its website indicated Monday that the city had 154 new cases, but the city says there are 84 new cases. D.C. reported no new deaths Monday.

The seven-day rolling average caseload in the region was 2,502 on Monday, the highest it has been since March 2.

Experts have warned the public that spring break and the Easter and Passover holidays, pandemic fatigue and complacency now that the vaccine is available may contribute to an increase in the infection rate.