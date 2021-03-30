As supply expands, the site is expected to be able to administer 3,000 shots per day, Hogan said. FEMA’s sites are staffed by federal workers and are selected based on population size and “high social vulnerability,” a measure of race and poverty.

FEMA’s acting administrator said last week that the District would not receive a mass vaccination site because of its relatively small population size. A FEMA mass vaccination site will open Wednesday in Norfolk, officials previously announced.

Prince George’s County, which borders the District, has a population of 909,000 that is 84 percent Black and Latino. It has had by far the most coronavirus cases in Maryland and continues to substantially lag the rest of the state in terms of the percentage of residents getting vaccinated. Just 9.5 percent of residents were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to state data, compared to a statewide average of 15 percent. In neighboring Montgomery County, 16.4 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

“Prince George’s County has certainly been the hardest-hit jurisdiction in the region, and we thank the White House, FEMA, and our other federal partners for selecting our county as a location for a federally-run mass vaccination site,” County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said in a statement. “It is absolutely critical that we can continue to quickly and equitably administer vaccine to our community.”

Maryland has opened six mass vaccination sites, including the first at Six Flags in Prince George’s, and will open an additional six over the course of April. FEMA is already providing personnel support at the mass vaccination site in Waldorf, officials said.

The hours and daily schedule for the Greenbelt site have yet to be announced.

On Tuesday, Maryland entered phase 2B of its vaccine distribution plan, meaning any individual 16 and older with a qualifying underlying health condition is eligible for a shot.

Maryland reported 903 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 13 deaths. Virginia had 1,432 new cases and 23 deaths, and the District had 165 new cases and 2 deaths.