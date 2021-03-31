“I said it would lead to another spike, and it pretty much has,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said in a news conference. “The governor signaled to people that things are back to normal . . . And it’s not.”

County health officer Travis Gayles called on state officials to release metrics that would trigger a reimposition of certain restrictions, adding that residents need to know what the state sees as the “limit” for the current surge in infections.

Michael Ricci, a Hogan spokesman, said in a statement that officials “have not detected any connections” between the recent uptick in cases and the state’s reopening. Contact tracing data suggests that there has been an increase in infections tied to out-of-state travel, particularly to Florida, he said.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported 2,501 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, continuing an uptick in cases driven primarily by increases in Maryland. The state’s seven-day average in new cases has climbed to over 1,200 from a low of 749 in early March, with infections in the Baltimore area more than doubling in the past month. Covid-related hospitalizations in Maryland are also up, per state data.

Coronavirus cases in both D.C. and Virginia have ticked up slightly since mid-March, but not to the same extent as Maryland.

Earlier this week, Maryland’s acting secretary of health Dennis R. Schrader said the state’s surge in cases is being driven primarily by young people, who are less likely to die of the disease caused by the coronavirus. The state is “racing” to vaccinate older residents, who are more vulnerable, he said, though the vaccination rate within that demographic has plummeted in recent weeks.

As of Wednesday, about three-quarters of residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Boris Lushniak, dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health, said several weeks ago that he thought Hogan’s reopening decision was premature. He added in an interview Wednesday that while its difficult to ascertain whether the current surge in cases was due to reopening, officials should respond before the community transmission escalates again.

“I’m looking at the state leadership to set the pattern here. Bring us back a step or two and let’s see what happens,” he said. “If we don’t react to this, we’re just allowing community spread to continue.”

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, the state’s two most populous jurisdictions, have so far been able to stave off significant spikes in infections. The two counties chose to reopen at a slower rate than the rest of the state and have kept capacity limits on indoor dining, houses of worship and other gathering spaces.

Following Hogan’s most recent order, the power to reimpose restrictions on social and commercial activity in Montgomery now lies with the county council, which also serves as a board of health. Elrich said he hopes county lawmakers “examine the data” and respond accordingly, but stopped short of saying he thinks they should tighten restrictions in the county of 1 million.

Gayles said there have been at least 460 confirmed cases of coronavirus variants in Maryland, including one fatality in Montgomery. The county is urging residents to keep getting tested for the coronavirus so that officials can monitor the spread of these variants, which are known to be more contagious, he said.