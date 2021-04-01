“The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel — and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated,” Northam said in a statement. “Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us.”

Public health officials will announce more details later about how people should make appointments, which may be scheduled weeks in advance based on vaccine availability.

In the coming weeks and especially after April 18, Virginia officials expect vaccine supplies to ramp up to meet the demand created by millions of newly eligible people. Sites administering vaccine will expand and new locations will be added, Potter said.

Potter said it was unclear if or how Virginia supplies might be impacted by the news late Wednesday that millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine were contaminated at a manufacturing plant in Baltimore. The state expected to receive another 200 thousand J&J doses weekly, and Potter said it’s possible that increasing Pfizer and Moderna supplies could make up the difference.

Vaccine is currently being administered at clinics run by health districts and health district partnerships with hospitals, such as the Inova-run clinic in Alexandria. The state is operating FEMA-funded Community Vaccination Centers in Prince William County, Danville, Portsmouth and Petersburg, with another to be added in Suffolk next week. FEMA is running a large clinic in Norfolk that can distribute 3,000 vaccines a day seven days a week.

The clinics are in addition to vaccine administered in pharmacies, doctor’s offices and hospitals.

Currently people in Virginia are obtaining appointments several ways: by invitation after preregistering at the state’s central website, vaccinate.virginia.gov; through a pharmacy that lists appointments at vaccinefinder.org; or through an invitation from a doctor or hospital.

Potter stressed that outreach efforts to people the state has identified as high risk — including vulnerable Black and Brown communities, people 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions — will continue well after the state moves to open scheduling, or Phase 2, on April 18.

About half the state has moved to Phase 1c, which includes other types of essential workers. Northern Virginia remains in 1b, including people 65 and older and people 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions. But Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said the city may be in position to move to 1c next week.

“As long as the supply continues to stay steady … we’ll be able to move through our population pretty darn quickly,” he said. Arlington County also plans to move into Phase 2 “by the week of April 18” if it receives enough vaccine supply, officials there said.

Virginia’s expansion is in keeping with President Biden’s May 1 deadline to open vaccine eligibility to the public at large, and puts Virginia’s timeline slightly ahead of Maryland and D.C.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) previously announced that Maryland will make everyone age 16 and up eligible for the vaccine starting April 27; it just expanded eligibility to Marylanders over 16 with certain underlying medical conditions on Tuesday.

In D.C., where vaccine rollout has hit numerous bumps, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has pledged the expansion to everyone over 16 on the same deadline as Biden, May 1. Data shows the District is vaccinating residents at rates more slowly than most states, but city officials point out that such data doesn’t take into account that they are also vaccinating comparatively larger numbers of nonresidents who work in the District.

Following a long decline in new coronavirus cases from a January peak, officials are also racing to vaccinate remaining vulnerable populations as the region sees a steady uptick in new cases.

In Maryland, cases are up 25 percent in the week since last Thursday — about three weeks since Hogan lifted most capacity restrictions on businesses in a sweeping reopening that had some health experts nervous. Montgomery and Prince George’s counties did not follow suit with the governor’s plans, deciding to keep most of their restrictions in place. They have not seen a similar spike in cases.

D.C. has seen a 19 percent rise in cases compared to last Thursday, while the caseload in Virginia is up 8 percent in that same time. Northam has loosened capacity restrictions on social gatherings and at certain entertainment and sports venues beginning Thursday. Bowser similarity eased capacity restrictions last month on outdoor gatherings and others affecting high school and professional sports.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the number of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses Virginia expected to receive weekly.