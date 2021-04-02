“We have more than we can give out at the moment,” Giant spokesman Daniel Wolk said.

While residents can schedule their own appointments at Giant stores in some states, the grocery chain does not offer that option in the District, instead scheduling patients exclusively through the city’s registration portal. Wolk praised the city’s centralized system as fair and efficient; D.C. aims to avoid the headaches that residents in other states have encountered, checking multiple providers’ websites at all hours of the day.

AD

AD

But Wolk said that an increasing number of patients who get appointments through the city have been canceling recently — perhaps because they’ve found appointments elsewhere — leaving the chain with extra doses on hand.

Susana Castillo, a spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), said the health department would schedule more appointments through the city portal at Giant so that more D.C. residents can use those shots. “We’re going to work with them to give them a little bit more capacity,” she said.

Wolk refused to state the number of doses that the chain has received and administered, but the excess stockpile could be large: The D.C. health department claims that of more than 55,000 doses that have arrived in the District through federal programs that directly allocate doses to pharmacies and nonprofits, just 21 percent of the shots have been used as of this week.

AD

AD

Tamara Smith, president of the D.C. Primary Care Association, said just 5,600 of those 55,000 shots have gone to the nonprofits. Giant is the only long-standing participant in the federal pharmacy program in D.C., with CVS a more recent entrant.

To use up the extra doses, Wolk said that Giant recently donated 1,000 doses to Johns Hopkins and has shared batches with other hospitals and nonprofits.

Even as D.C. officials say over and over that the District needs more doses from the federal government to catch up to other states in vaccine coverage, D.C.’s Giant stores have stopped ordering any more doses from the federal government, Wolk said, to prevent the excess from building up further.

AD

“We don’t want to put more in our bank that we’re holding,” Wolk said. “We don’t want them to keep shipping and us feel like it’s being stored for a long time. We want it to go to all the partners it can.”

AD

Wolk said the chain is working to make sure none of its stored doses go to waste, and all get used eventually.

The greater Washington region on Friday recorded 3,146 new coronavirus infections. Maryland added 1,457 cases and 16 deaths, while D.C. tallied 151 cases and three deaths. Virginia added 1,538 cases, with 11 deaths recorded.

Hospitalizations for covid-19 in the District have increased 13 percent from last week, according to data collected by The Post. Hospitalizations in Maryland have increased 2 percent since last week, and hospitalizations in Virginia decreased 1 percent from last week.

AD