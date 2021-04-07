That means Maryland will receive about 80,000 fewer Johnson & Johnson doses this week, he said. But he added that because of the FEMA site and slight increases in Pfizer and Moderna allocations, they will be able to keep all scheduled appointments.

“It is a little bit of an issue we are scrambling to try to correct,” Hogan said. “I don’t know the reason for it. Nobody has really given us a good explanation.”

He said the White House assured state officials as recently as Thursday that there would be no disruptions to supply.

As Hogan on Wednesday celebrated the opening of the FEMA-run site in Greenbelt, where 3,000 shots per day will be administered, he received an unexpected rebuke from Greenbelt Mayor Colin Byrd.

Byrd expressed gratitude to the federal government for opening the site — where 65 percent of shots will be reserved for Prince Georgians — and sharply rebuked Hogan for what he called one of the most inequitable vaccine rollouts in the country and “chosen on many occasions to scapegoat of color across the state as people who simply do not want the vaccine.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said, adding that scores of people of color have struggled to secure appointments and noting that Prince George’s continues to have the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

Byrd, who has led the city of 23,000 since 2019, also levied criticism against County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) for reopening its schools, despite some opposition from teachers.

When Hogan asked Byrd, who spoke for nearly 10 minutes, to “wrap it up,” Byrd retorted, “You’re in my city, sir.”

Byrd, who has said he is going to challenge Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) next year, continued speaking even when an organizer moved to take away the microphone.

Hogan said he disagreed with “every word that he said.”