All D.C. appointments for the J&J vaccine between April 13 and 17 have been canceled, and people with those appointments will receive an invitation Wednesday evening to reschedule their appointments for later this week or next week, according to D.C. Health.

Danny Avula, the Virginia vaccine coordinator, said anyone with an upcoming appointment for the J&J vaccine will be contacted to reschedule the appointment. Virginia will continue to administer two-dose vaccines developed by Pfizer, with German partner BioNTech, and Moderna, he said.

Manassas City and Walgreens switched Tuesday and Wednesday’s vaccination clinics at Metz Middle School from the J&J vaccine to Pfizer, the city announced on Twitter.

The clinics are intended to reach parts of Virginia with some of the highest per capita infection rates and Latino residents who may worry they will be asked for documentation or may distrust the government. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is scheduled to visit Tuesday’s clinic.

Maryland health officials ordered all providers to cancel appointments for the J & J vaccine until the federal government offers further guidance. The state health department called the move “an abundance of caution” and said providers should properly store doses so they do not spoil.

There were 960 people scheduled on Tuesday to receive the J&J coronavirus vaccine at Montgomery County’s mass vaccination site in Germantown, county health department spokesperson Mary Anderson said. Those with appointments were all given the option of receiving first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or canceling their appointments, Anderson said.

The temporary halt of the J&J vaccine has exerted an additional strain on Montgomery’s vaccine supply, Anderson said.

Prince George’s County has 783 J&J doses on hand, said George Askew, deputy chief administrative officer for health and human services.The county does not have to reschedule appointments as a result of the pause, he said. But he added it could affect the health department’s ability to schedule clinics at full capacity in the future.

