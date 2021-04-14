Community leaders and those in charge of vaccinating vulnerable populations said that the pause does not appear to have immediately deterred people who want to be vaccinated or have upcoming vaccine appointments.

“My concern is the people who were already not planning to get the vaccine will latch on to this as further justification just for why they shouldn’t get it,” said Leana Wen, Baltimore's former health commissioner and an emergency physician.

Federal officials recommended the nationwide pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while they review a rare type of blood clot known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis in conjunction with thrombocytopenia, or low blood platelets, developed in six women — including a Virginia woman who died — who had received that vaccine.

Public health officials say the pause is proof that the adverse effect reporting system is working properly and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration are taking even extremely rare side effects seriously.

The District, Maryland and Virginia stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within hours of the federal recommendation, as clinics that were prepared to give that vaccine quickly switched to the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna versions.

For Unity Health Care, that meant starting its planned Johnson & Johnson clinic for construction workers at the Wharf in Southwest D.C. a few hours late Tuesday morning while providers waited for still-frozen Moderna doses to thaw, Jessica Boyd, Unity’s chief medical officer, said.

But the delay and news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine didn’t stop 350 people — more than anticipated before the pause was announced — from lining up there to receive their first shots in the two-shot regimen, she said.

Unity, which serves 100,000 low- and moderate-income people in the District community health centers, homeless shelters and correctional facilities, has relied on its providers to educate and inform patients with whom they have long-standing relationships.

In addition to clinics and town halls, Boyd said even before the pause that one-on-one interactions have helped people who have questions about how quickly the vaccines were developed and possible side effects feel more comfortable getting the shots.

“Particularly for the Black and Brown communities we serve, we still have the need to build the confidence in the vaccines that we have …” she said. “We take our role as trusted messengers very seriously.”

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was particularly useful for people experiencing homelessness and transient populations who may have trouble returning for a second dose, but Boyd said Unity was only utilizing it for about a week before the pause.

Fewer than 400 of its clients received Johnson & Johnson, compared to about 11,000 who received at least one dose of Moderna, and only about 5 percent haven’t gotten second shots, she said.

Mark E. Whitlock Jr., senior pastor at Reid Temple AME, which partnered with Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center to host vaccine clinics for Prince George’s County residents, said one congregant contacted him Tuesday with concerns about the Johnson & Johnson pause.

“She and I had prayed and I assured her that we had Pfizer and Moderna,” he said. “I am very concerned about the safety of the membership of Reid Temple. I am celebrating the fact that they did take it off the market.”

Vaccine supply and access — not hesitancy — remains his biggest concern in Prince George’s, one of the communities hit hardest by coronavirus in the region.

The long-term impact of the pause will depend on what investigators discover and how they communicate findings to the public, experts said.

“If we can’t confidently have the American public believe and trust in the safety and efficacy of vaccines, that could undermine the entire effort,” Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, told reporters Tuesday.

But he said the incidence of six cases among the millions of doses administrated is “exceedingly rare for a serious side effect.”

About 31 million people or 10 percent of the American population has contracted covid-19; of that number, one out of 585 people died of the disease?, he said.

“In relative terms, these are really low rates of incidence,” he said of the six cases. “All of this is like a big risk-benefit calculation,” he said.