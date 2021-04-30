“What we’re really focused on now is using peers to really influence the behavior of the workforce, and looking at incentives that we can use,” Donahue said. “We’re eager to understand if there are particular types of incentives or if there’s incentives that message a certain way that would motivate.”
He said the Bowser administration is studying ideas from other cities and businesses to induce people to get vaccinated, including cash payments.
Donahue said that nearly 60 percent of the city’s workforce, including law enforcement officers, have been working in person during the pandemic. Starting in May, other public employees will be offered the chance to come back to their desks if they choose, he said, though each office space will be limited to no more than 25 percent capacity and workers will be provided with masks and other protective equipment to wear while they work.
Ankoor Shah, the head of the city’s vaccine program, said the health department has not yet suggested to any D.C. institution — such as schools or businesses — that they mandate vaccination for all their workers or patrons. But Donahue said he has asked for legal opinions on the idea.
“Our legal staff believes that there is a legal authority to” require public-safety workers to get vaccinated, Donahue said. “But I suspect nationally this question is going to get debated, if not litigated.”
Cases across the region have been declining in recent days. On Friday, the District reported 83 new cases; Maryland reported 942 cases and 26 deaths; and Virginia reported 1,249 cases and 19 deaths.
Baltimore City officials on Friday announced people who are outside will not have to wear masks, following state guidance earlier this week that dropped the requirement. Those who are at events in outdoor venues still must wear face coverings, and those who aren’t vaccinated are “strongly encouraged” to continue to wear masks outdoors, according to the city.
The city also announced new rules to allow colleges and universities there to hold in-person commencement ceremonies, with outdoor venues permitted to have up to 25 percent capacity.
Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.