Residents in the hard-hit Washington suburb of Prince George’s spent months clamoring for the vaccine, waiting in long lines, dealing with technological glitches and watching as residents from other jurisdictions snagged appointments in the county. But County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said there has been a shift in Prince George’s and across the region: With vaccinations now “easier than ever to get,” the challenge is reaching residents who have not yet gotten their shots.