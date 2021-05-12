“Our goal is to get back to normal by Memorial Day,” he said. More than 65 percent of the state’s residents have gotten at least one shot so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The moves, which come as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continues to fall in the state, will make Maryland the first in the region to drop its capacity restrictions and indoor mask mandate.
Hogan’s executive order affects all businesses in the state. It will lift the 50 percent capacity restriction on restaurants that was put in place two months ago, allowing them to return to 100 percent capacity and to do away with the 6-foot social distancing requirement.
Hogan said indoor and outdoor venues, which include conventions and all outdoor entertainment, arts and sports venues, including ticketed events, also will be free of capacity restrictions beginning Saturday. Mask restrictions will remain in place until the vaccination threshold is reached.
The seven-day average of new reported cases per 100,000 residents in Maryland, Virginia and the District has dropped to the single digits, according to The Washington Post’s tracker. While Maryland and Virginia have experienced a 19 percent and 12 percent decline in hospitalization in the past week, respectively, the District has seen a two percent increase.
Leaders in the District and Virginia also plan to lift restrictions, but have provided later timelines for the moves. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said earlier this week that she plans to lift capacity and other restrictions on businesses and public venues by May 21. She said entertainment and sports venues in the city will be able to return to full capacity on June 11.
In recent weeks, with vaccines readily available and caseloads dropping, Bowser has been widely criticized by lawmakers and local business owners for the pace of easing capacity limits.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said last week that he expects to lift most remaining limits on gatherings and mandates for social distancing on June 15 if positive trends in infection rates and vaccination rates continue. He anticipates masking requirements to remain in place until the end of June, he said, and possibility longer if federal guidelines recommend it.
As they have in the past, local authorities in Maryland are allowed to keep stricter rules in place.
Just hours before Hogan’s announcement, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott (D) held a news conference where he announced that the city, which is slowly seeing progress in vaccination rates and infection rates, would increase its capacity limits to 50 percent beginning Monday, aligning with Maryland’s current guidelines.
“While we are easing some restrictions we must still remain vigilant and guided by the public health recommendations, particularly with summer approaching we must continue to take covid-19 very seriously,” Scott said.
Scott said that 40 percent of Baltimore residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and that 31 percent of the population has gotten both doses.
“Remember that still means out of every three people you still encounter on the street two are not yet fully vaccinated,” he said. “This is not over. We all know we have variants and strains of this virus that are still coming. We have a long way to go. It is not time to claim victory or celebrate just yet.”