The governors of Virginia and Maryland lifted the masking mandate in their states last week following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said Americans who are fully vaccinate can go without masks or physical distancing in many cases, even when they are indoors or in large groups.
Bowser said those who are not fully vaccinated — meaning two weeks have elapsed since their final dose of vaccine — should continue to wear masks.
Other jurisdictions in the area that had kept their mask mandates and other restrictions in place began making plans to lift them as coronavirus cases continued on their downward trend.
Montgomery County plans to move to its second phase of reopening on Tuesday, increasing capacity at businesses and allowing residents who are fully vaccinated to go without masks indoors.
The shift, which is expected to be approved by the county council during its meeting on Tuesday, was triggered because 60 percent of residents have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
Montgomery County’s guidance, which it notes is in line with CDC recommendations, would remove the requirement to wear a face covering when outdoors and make it so that masks are not required indoors for people who are fully vaccinated. Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks.
After the council approves the measure, Montgomery businesses — including restaurants and retail stores — will move to 75 percent capacity, and there will be no size limits on outdoor gatherings. The limit for indoor gatherings will increase to 250.
Convention and banquet facilities will still be limited to 50 percent.
Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker (D-District 5) tweeted that lawmakers had not been expecting to reach the 60 percent milestone until Tuesday. “But hey — we have a county full of overachievers!” he added.
The Washington suburb was among the jurisdictions — along with Prince George’s and Baltimore City — whose leaders said it would move more slowly when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced he was lifting the indoor mask mandate in Maryland as of May 15.
In Baltimore, Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said Monday that the city will maintain its mask mandate for indoor locations until 65 percent of its adult population has had a least one dose of a vaccine. A little more than 40 percent of the adults in the city have received an initial shot, city officials said.
Dzirasa said the city plans to use more mobile units and pop-up clinics for vaccinations to ensure equitable access to doses throughout the city.
“In order for us to get to that 65 percent quicker, folks need to get vaccinated,” Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said.
Michael Brice-Saddler, Ovetta Wiggins and Julie Zauzmer contributed to this report.