The order is in effect through fall, but Bowser has signaled she could relax it.

“If we have a quarantine order still in effect, I have to emphasize that no one should look at the quarantine order as a punishment, okay?” Bowser said. “People who are making personal decisions to travel or other activity for that matter have to consider how it impacts other people.”

The 27 hot spot states on the city’s list are Arkansas, Arizona, Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

AD

AD

City officials have acknowledged that authorities would not be able to widely enforce the order, although anyone who “willfully violates” it can be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $1,000.

The Aug. 28 rally, organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton, aims to bring 100,000 people to the nation’s capital on the anniversary of the March on Washington — creating the potential for a mass gathering while new coronavirus cases have been on the rise in recent weeks.

Asked whether she would discourage people from gathering for the rally as she did with Fourth of July festivities, Bowser said she would “consider what the health metrics suggest closer to that time.”

AD

The travel order is one of two that Bowser has issued in recent days to slow the spread of the virus that causes covid-19. She expanded the city’s mask mandate last week to require face coverings when people leave the house and are likely to come into contact with others.

AD

A similar order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday in Maryland after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) earlier this week expanded a mask mandate in his state.

Hogan’s order requires residents older than 5 to wear face coverings while indoors in public spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Masks will be required at all businesses, commercial office buildings and locations that have public areas, including houses of worship, casinos, gyms and personal service establishments.

After saying this week that house parties are a large source of coronavirus spread, Hogan on Friday asked Maryland residents to use caution during weekend activities.

AD

“As we head into the weekend, Marylanders should keep in mind that the top activities reported in contact tracing investigations were family gatherings, house parties, and outdoor events,” he said in a tweet. “It’s easy to become complacent, but we can’t afford to let our guard down.”

AD

Hogan on Friday issued the fourth extension to a moratorium on cellphone, cable, water, gas and electricity shut-offs for residents who cannot pay their bills. Late fees are also prohibited. The moratorium now remains in place until Sept. 1

Maryland, Virginia and the District added another 2,222 infections Friday, bringing the region’s total to 190,360 since the start of the pandemic. The three jurisdictions reported 39 new fatalities, lifting the death toll to 6,252.

D.C. added 69 new cases and one death, Maryland had 1,169 new cases and five deaths, while Virginia reported 984 new cases and 33 deaths. That’s the highest number of coronavirus-related fatalities in a single day in Virginia since May 28.

AD

The seven-day average of daily caseloads in D.C., Maryland and Virginia stood at 2,083 on Friday, just below the roughly 2,200 daily average recorded at the height of the pandemic.

AD

Much of the recent increase is the result of spikes in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and in the Baltimore metro area, although two Washington suburbs on Friday recorded their highest daily totals in weeks. Prince George’s County saw its highest number of infections since May 30, while Montgomery County’s was the highest since June 13.

The District’s caseload has generally held steady in the last half of July, while Northern Virginia’s daily cases are little changed since mid-June.