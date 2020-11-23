Restaurants must close at midnight, and no alcohol sales will be allowed after 10 p.m. Indoor dining capacity will be reduced to 25 percent beginning Dec. 14.

Houses of worship can still have 50 percent capacity, although maximum service attendance must be capped at 50 people instead of 100. Bowser also said indoor exercise classes and all live entertainment must be canceled.

The new D.C. restrictions come after Virginia and Maryland — as well as several of Maryland’s most populous jurisdictions — have reimposed restrictions this month as caseloads have increased.

On Friday, an order from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) began to require bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. for indoor service and reduced the capacity allowed in retail stores, religious facilities, fitness centers, personal service facilities and bowling alleys to 50 percent. On the same day, Prince George’s County imposed a weekend curfew at National Harbor for unaccompanied minors.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Monday reported 5,039 new cases. That lifted the rolling seven-day average of infections in the region to 4,824 — the 20th consecutive daily record.

Virginia reported a record number of coronavirus infections Monday, with 3,242 new cases lifting the state’s seven-day average to a high of 2,343. Virginia also reported four additional fatalities.