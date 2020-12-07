Virus-related hospitalizations in the past week are up 14 percent in Virginia, 11 percent in D.C. and 2 percent in Maryland, with the number daily deaths is also rising.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced the suspension of high school sports, including at private schools, and banned high-contact sports for adults at city parks, including basketball and hockey. Children can continue to practice sports without contact in groups no larger than 12, she said.

Bowser’s announcement came as the District reported four new virus-related deaths Monday — bringing the city’s total to 701 fatalities — while reporting 183 new daily infections. Its caseload has increased 40 percent since last week, with the seven-day average hitting a new high of 252.

In Maryland, health officials reported 19 deaths and 2,302 new cases. The state’s caseload is up 30 percent since last week, with the seven-day average also setting a record, at 2,708.

Virginia added 3,817 new cases and eight deaths Monday. Its recent average for new daily cases topped 3,000 for the first time.