Library staff, who had been working in library buildings to check out books to customers via curbside pickup service, will work from home from Dec. 21 to Jan. 12, the library system announced.
“The public health conditions right now require that we adjust operations to keep staff and customers safe during the surge,” the county said in a statement.
Patrons can still check out e-books and audiobooks virtually, but cannot check out or return printed books or other physical materials.
The Prince George’s County library system, like others in the region, has offered curbside pickup but has not allowed patrons into buildings during the pandemic. D.C. is an exception: Many of its library branches have been open for limited book pickups and computer use since the summer, with librarians expressing concern about their safety because of the virus.
Cases have risen sharply across the region throughout the fall.
As of Friday, the steepest weekly rise was in Virginia, where 60 percent more infections have been reported than the week before. The average new daily case rate per 100,000 residents hit an all-time high of 46, with Maryland recording the same rate of increase. The District’s rate per 100,000 residents was 39 for a second day, making Friday the first day of week the rate of increase not set a record.
Virginia on Friday reported 3,395 new cases and 35 deaths from the virus. Maryland reported 2,616 cases and 52 deaths, and D.C. reported 259 cases and one death.
The seven-day average of new infections across the greater Washington region stood Friday at 6,887, down slightly from Thursday’s record high.