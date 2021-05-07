Preetha Iyengar, an epidemiologist in the city health department, told the D.C. Council at a meeting Friday that the health department was working with the pharmacists who run the walk-up sites on training for administering vaccinations to younger children, which can involve more steps than vaccinating adults such as verifying age and parental consent.
Iyengar said the city is still determining which sites will open to children under 16, and it may take a few days after the FDA approves the shot for younger teens before the District begins administering it.