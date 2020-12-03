By comparison, Maryland expects 300,000 vaccine doses by January, enough to cover about half of its population of health-care workers, officials said Thursday. Virginia expects about 140,000 doses for its first cohort of recipients, which includes about 500,000 health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are closest to receiving federal approval, require two doses per patient.

Bowser, whose administration has been pushing for more vaccines for several weeks, said during a Thursday news conference about 75 percent of the city’s health-care workers live in Maryland or Virginia.

“We allow Maryland and Virginia residents to use our testing sites because we know they work here and their being able to isolate if they have an infection makes us safer,” she said. “We think a vaccination strategy along those lines makes us safer.”

Vaccine distribution plans in the Washington region are picking up while coronavirus cases have continued to surge, as local health officials urge residents to be on guard against infections.

Until a vaccine is readily available to the general public, most likely in the spring, residents should continue to take precautions against infection, such as wearing masks, keeping distant from others and avoiding large crowds, officials said.

“There is light certainly at the end of the tunnel, but we all need to get there together,” Bowser said.

The greater Washington region’s seven-day average number of new daily infections Thursday dipped slightly while reaching a total of 472,066 since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations and coronavirus-related deaths — lagging indicators of the severity of the most recent surge — continued to climb.

The District’s caseload has been steadily climbing, reaching a record-high average of 204 daily cases on Thursday. The recent average number of hospitalizations in the nation’s capital climbed to 159, its highest mark since late June, while D.C. health officials recorded two new deaths Thursday.

City officials say it’s too early to link new cases to Thanksgiving travel and festivities, activities that would not be apparent in data until late next week.

Bowser’s office hasn’t said whether the city recorded a cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a pro-Trump rally nearly three weeks ago, attended by hundreds of maskless attendees. City officials said they do not release details on case clusters, even though health officials have done so previously.

D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said Thursday that cluster data will be “published in the appropriate context” where it cannot be misconstrued.

In Virginia, the seven-day average number of new daily cases has steadily fallen in recent days — dropping to 2,229 Thursday — after reaching a high of 2,592 last weekend.

The weekly average for hospitalizations in the state rose to a high of 1,704 — a problem most acutely felt in Southwest Virginia, where the Ballad Health hospital system has suspended elective surgeries to better handle a continuing influx of coronavirus patients in that region. Virginia recorded 34 virus-related deaths Thursday.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who recently reinstated some restrictions in the state, urged residents Wednesday to “be more careful than you think you need to be” during the holiday season.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has also recently reimposed shutdown restrictions and, more recently, moved to increase hospital capacity in the state amid a recent resurgence of cases.

The seven-day average number of new infections dropped Thursday in Maryland for a third consecutive day, falling to 2,131. But the state’s weekly average for current hospitalizations was at its highest level since May, at 1,514. Meanwhile, 49 additional deaths were recorded Thursday, the most in a single day in the state since the spring.

“We’ve still got some pain to go through before we get this under control,” Hogan said Thursday during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Hogan, who recently has faced criticism over the state’s handling of a shipment of coronavirus tests purchased from South Korea, appeared optimistic Thursday about the amount of vaccine doses his state expects to receive for high-priority populations.

The half of the 300,000 doses that will arrive by January should be in the state soon, officials said.

“Our plan we submitted to the CDC prioritizes the most vulnerable — so our front-line health-care workers, our nursing homes, then first responders,” Hogan said. “And as they come in we’ll just start working our way down the pyramid.”