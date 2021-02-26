Responding to an email from a frustrated constituent, D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D) said that when tens of thousands of people clicked on the link at once while vying for a small number of spots, “the volume is what overwhelmed the system today.”

“This approach is a mess and creating so much frustration,” Allen wrote to the resident. “You have every right to be angry and disappointed in the system they’re using.”

Allen suggested the city only allow certain age groups to register at a time, “otherwise, the volume of people trying to get an appointment will always exceed well past the number of appointments available,” he said.

More than 100,000 D.C. adults have qualifying medical conditions — from obesity to pregnancy to cancer to diabetes — and this week is their first chance to sign up for vaccines.

On Friday morning, some users repeatedly were told that the captcha codes they typed in were incorrect, even when they matched the digits on the screen. Some were asked to log in to a nonexistent account. Many saw a large variety of system error messages.

By phone, some people got appointments but others couldn’t connect at all, or reached operators who told them the system was malfunctioning and couldn’t book appointments.

Another 3,500 appointments will open Saturday to residents of certain Zip codes, mostly in wards 5, 7 and 8. Going forward, the city will open the system again every Thursday and Friday, at least until it replaces the current vaccine website with a new system that it has promised will be operational in the coming weeks.

“We know how stressful of a time this is, and we appreciate your patience as we work together to get Washingtonians across all eight wards vaccinated,” Bowser said in a statement after announcing all the spots were taken. “Currently demand for the vaccine in D.C. is much higher than the supply we are receiving from the federal government.”