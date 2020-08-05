Alabama announced earlier this week it is testing a similar system with a limited number of people. Virginia officials, who privately conducted testing with about 500 people, said their app is the first based on the technology to be launched statewide. It is already in use in other countries, including in Germany and Ireland.

As they unveiled the free mobile app, COVIDWISE, state health officials stressed that the privacy of the individuals and locations will be protected. They referred to the technology as an “exposure notification app,” as opposed to the more common terminology of “contact tracing app,” which Apple and Google have used.

“It’s all about exposure notification. We’re not tracing anybody,” said Jeff Stover, executive program adviser in the office of the state health commissioner.

Other states, including Utah, have deployed contact tracing apps that pinpoint the locations where people have been exposed to the virus. Virginia officials said they were not interested in that approach because of privacy concerns.

To use the Virginia app, anyone with an Android or Apple phone can download the app. Any users who get a positive covid-19 test result can share that fact anonymously with users whom they were in close contact with, defined as within six feet for at least 15 minutes. Anyone who may have been exposed will get an alert.

Virginia, Maryland and the District added another 1,415 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as 36 new deaths.

D.C. reported 45 new cases and no deaths, Maryland reported 572 new cases and six deaths, while Virginia added 798 new cases and 30 deaths. Virginia’s seven-day average death toll of 21 is the state’s highest in a month.

Caseloads in Maryland have trended upward since early July, with the state’s seven-day average hovering near 900 after bottoming out at 338 in late June. Baltimore County, Baltimore City and Prince George’s County account for about 57 percent of the Maryland’s cases.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Wednesday the state’s seven-day positivity rate of 4.05 percent and the daily positivity rate of 3.08 percent were the lowest levels since the pandemic began. He said state health officials are monitoring an spike in the positivity rate in Worcester County, home to Ocean City, which has a seven-day average of 6.43 percent.

Virginia’s daily caseload has plateaued over the past two weeks after earlier surges in the Hampton Roads region had fueled a rise. Northern Virginia’s infection rate has changed little since mid-June, while cases in the District have ticked slightly downward in recent days.