The District on Friday reported 60 new cases and one death, Virginia had 978 cases and nine deaths, while Maryland had 670 cases and five deaths.

Maryland’s daily caseload was its highest of the week, although the state’s seven-day average still fell to 575 infections. About 56 percent of the state’s Friday infections came from the city of Baltimore, and Prince George’s and Baltimore counties.

Prince George’s and Baltimore also saw record-low test positivity rates Friday, while the statewide seven-day average also dropped to a low of 3.08 percent.

In Virginia, caseloads in the Washington suburbs continue to make up a higher proportion than in recent weeks.

Infections in Northern Virginia have been on a slow rise this month, despite declines elsewhere in the state. At the start of August, Northern Virginia accounted for 17 percent of the state’s daily average — a number that stood at 27 percent on Friday.

Daily caseloads in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region have tumbled to less than half the peaks of late July, but the state’s D.C. suburbs continue to see a slow but steady rise. Arlington County’s daily average this past week was the highest since early June, with smaller rises in Fairfax and Prince William counties.

While Alexandria has seen an infection increase similar to Arlington’s, Loudoun County’s daily caseload has changed little over the past two months.

The District’s 60 new cases Friday was its highest count since Sunday, although the city’s seven-day average caseload has steadily dropped over the past week.