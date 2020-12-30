“I believe we demonstrated to the court that the county’s decision was based on our strong desire to save lives and protect public health and was neither arbitrary nor capricious,” Pittman said. “However, the prospect of a sudden and disruptive closure of indoor dining prompted me to evaluate the best course of action at this time.”
Four restaurants had sued Pittman following his Dec. 10 order limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery, arguing the sudden closures would devastate their businesses. Agreeing with the restaurant owners, Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge William Mulford granted a temporary restraining order Dec. 16 blocking Pittman’s order from going into effect before hearing arguments on the case this week.
Pittman had said at the time that his order was intended to avoid overwhelming hospital systems. He said Wednesday that projections of hospitalizations have been adjusted downward and case rates have dropped slightly since he announced the four-week suspension of indoor dining.
The rate of new infections in Anne Arundel County peaked at a seven-day average of 48.7 cases per 100,000 residents on Dec. 12.
“We still expect a challenging surge in COVID hospitalizations and a post-holiday case rate increase, but the improved forecast allows us to maintain our current level of restrictions,” he said.
Indoor dining is not allowed in Montgomery or Prince George’s counties, or in the city of Baltimore. Judges in those jurisdictions upheld bans following challenges from the Restaurant Association of Maryland.
