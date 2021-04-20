Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam (D), said her office had seen some criticism but felt that the response was generally positive.

“We felt it was really important to let folks know they were eligible to receive the vaccine,” she said. “We think it really increased awareness.”

Last year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission authorized states to use their wireless emergency alert systems for coronavirus-related communications. Several other states have done so, including California and Pennsylvania.

Virginia’s decision to send the alert Monday morning at 10 was made by the state’s Emergency Management Team and approved by FEMA, state officials said.

Some defended the technique.

Del. Chris L. Hurst (D-Montgomery) tweeted that “using the disaster alert to tell everyone in Virginia the vaccine is available to all who want it is absolutely the right thing to do. i’m sorry to all of you who were frightened while doom scrolling.”

Like it or not, the alert seemed effective at getting public attention. Monday saw a huge spike in traffic to the state’s vaccine information website, which got 125,000 hits from viewers, up from a daily average of 6,000 to 12,000 hits, according to state data.

The state’s call center received more than 23,000 inquiries on Monday, as well, up from a daily average of about 7,000 calls, the data showed.

Virginia reported 1,236 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, with 30 deaths, while D.C. reported 129 new cases and one death.

Maryland reported 925 new cases and 18 deaths.

On Tuesday, Maryland Health Department officials said the mass vaccination site in Greenbelt, Md., will offer daily walk-up access for coronavirus inoculations starting this week, though hours and supplies will be limited.

The site, which previously operated by appointment only, offered a soft launch of the walk-up service Tuesday. All doses were gone by early afternoon, health department spokesman David McCallister said.

Starting Wednesday, walk-up doses will be available for four hours each day or until supplies run out, whichever occurs first. Shots at the federally run site near the Greenbelt Metro station are available to all eligible adults regardless of where they live.

The walk-up access begins two hours after the site opens for appointments, and the schedule varies by day. Walk-up doses will be distributed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, at 11 a.m. Fridays through Sundays and 9 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The site, run by FEMA, can administer about 3,000 doses per day total. Appointments can be sought through Maryland’s statewide registration portal, onestop.md.gov/govax, or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.