The rise in cases comes after a Sept. 26 Rose Garden event suspected of being the center of an outbreak, although local health officials say they haven’t connected the regionwide rise to the White House.

D.C., Virginia and Maryland recorded 1,926 new cases Friday, which follows 2,673 additional infections Thursday. Thursday’s numbers were inflated because of a Virginia reporting issue that shifted hundreds of cases from Wednesday one day later.

The single-day caseloads late this week were the highest in the region since Sept. 12. Ward 5 had the greatest share of cases in D.C., and Prince George’s and Baltimore counties had Maryland’s highest caseloads. Northern Virginia’s seven-day average hit an October high.

Virginia on Friday reported 1,114 new infections and 16 deaths, Maryland had 734 new cases and 11 deaths, and D.C. had 78 new cases and no deaths.

Daily infection numbers for all three jurisdictions were above their recent seven-day averages. D.C.’s average daily caseload Friday rose to 60 — the city’s highest since Aug. 18 — although its rate of infection was still below that of the two neighboring states.

Local health officials this week have encouraged residents who worked in the White House recently, attended the Rose Garden event or had close contact with someone who did to get tested. D.C. health officials have spoken to the White House about contact-tracing efforts but several health departments in the region said they weren’t aware of widespread infections tied to the outbreak.

After a seven-month closure because of coronavirus precautions, Ford’s Theatre and Museum will begin a phased reopening Wednesday, the Ford’s Theatre Society and the National Park Service announced Friday.

The theater, where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865, and its museum will be open with timed tickets from 10 a.m. to noon, closed for cleaning from noon to 1 p.m., and will reopen from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A maximum of 25 visitors per hour will be permitted in the building. The site will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

The Petersen House, across the street from the theater, where Lincoln died, remains closed.

“For the last several months, Ford’s Theatre Society and the National Park Service have been working . . . to adjust our visitor experience to meet new health and safety guidelines,” Ford’s Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome you back.”

The theater closed March 14. It is one of the nation’s best-known historic sites, and before the pandemic saw about 650,000 visitors a year.

Elsewhere, D.C. on Tuesday will begin to reopen a slate of gyms and indoor swimming pools at city-owned recreation centers. Residents must book 45-minute appointments up to seven days in advance to ensure social distancing.

Pools are available for reservation at six locations and fitness centers at 13 locations.