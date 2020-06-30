D.C., Maryland, and Virginia added 38 coronavirus deaths and 938 infections on Tuesday. Both figures have plateaued over the past week, after showing sharp declines in the beginning of June.

The District reported no new deaths and 35 infections, eight of them in Ward 6.

Maryland reported 15 deaths and 305 new infections, nearly half of them in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 in Maryland edged up for the first time in a month on Monday, and continued to rise slightly on Tuesday, going from 447 to 452. Overall, hospitalizations are still trending downward.

Virginia, which will begin its Stage 3 reopening on Wednesday, reported 598 new infections and 23 deaths.

The state’s seven-day average in daily covid0-19 fatalities has jumped to 17 this week after plateauing at around 10 for several weeks. The seven-day average in cases has plateaued after sharp drops at the end of May and start of June.