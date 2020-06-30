The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 in Maryland edged up for the first time in a month on Monday, and continued to rise slightly on Tuesday, going from 447 to 452. Overall, hospitalizations are still trending downward.
Virginia, which will begin its Stage 3 reopening on Wednesday, reported 598 new infections and 23 deaths.
The state’s seven-day average in daily covid0-19 fatalities has jumped to 17 this week after plateauing at around 10 for several weeks. The seven-day average in cases has plateaued after sharp drops at the end of May and start of June.