In late April, she was making arrangements for him to leave the facility and have physical therapy at the couple’s Fairfax County home just before he contracted the novel coronavirus.

She talked with him daily in the rehab center before his diagnosis, but afterward he was moved to isolation and his health deteriorated quickly. He died May 5 of complications from covid-19, his wife said.

Gross was born in Hays, Kan., where his father was a businessman and his mother was a schoolteacher. Gross, who was one of six children, often helped on his grandfather’s farm outside the western Kansas town.

He entered the high school seminary at 13 in preparation for becoming a priest. Gross eventually became a priest and worked in the Capuchins religious order, serving in Baltimore, Washington and Newark.

He left the priesthood at 39. His wife said he felt like “relationships were becoming important” and he had not done any dating at the time.

“I think he was still trying to figure things out when he left,” Anne said.

Six months after leaving the priesthood, he met Anne, who gave him a ride to the airport. The two hit it off and married in 1979. Anne had also served as a nun for eight years before their marriage but had left for a one-year leave of absence. They eventually had a daughter, who is now 40.

“One of the things that attracted us to each other was the desire to serve others and to serve God,” Anne said.

The couple did several service projects together. In the 1980s, they spent two years running a group foster home for abused teenage boys in Silver Spring, then ran a family and youth ministry in Colorado Springs for two years before moving to Fairfax in 1984.

Gross worked for the Office of Personnel Management, where he processed retirement claims. He spent 30 years at the job before retiring in 2016.

Anne said her husband enjoyed gardening, going on walks, visiting museums and reading books on history, nature, science and theology.

Anne said her husband “didn’t look 83” and led “an active life.” He was working on a book about spirituality, she said. Every summer, the couple went to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and stayed at a high-rise building where he could see the beach and watch the pelicans.

She works as a teacher at St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, and Gross would often come to school to help in her classroom or attend choir performances, band concerts and sporting events.

Anne said her students often called her “Mrs. AHG” and her husband “Mr. HG.”

In his 70s, Anne said her husband developed high blood pressure and was put on medication. But a few years ago, he began to suffer kidney damage after he stopped taking the medicine, not telling others of his decision, she said.

“He said he stopped taking it because he said he had felt fine,” Anne said. He had started dialysis treatment in February 2019 and was doing well until his port became infected this spring.

His wife said she was “shocked” when they found out her husband tested positive for the coronavirus. When his condition worsened, she said, it was even harder because she couldn’t see him.

Anne said she hasn’t yet planned services for her husband because she hopes the pandemic will improve and some of his relatives from out of town will be able to attend.