“They had a car and this was a family who had no other way to get their child to a class he enjoyed,” said one of Fanning’s two daughters, Carol Weigand, 67, who lives in Ohio. “It wasn’t about preaching to them or being evangelical. If somebody needed a ride, they’d give it to them.”

The couple also provided transportation to families from Nigeria and Uganda who lived in the D.C. area and wanted to attend services at the church, Bradley Hills Presbyterian, where they were members for more than five decades.

Fanning, 97, died June 16 of complications from covid-19, according to her family.

Born in Brooklyn, Fanning’s family later moved to Atlanta. She attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga., for two years, then transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she graduated with a double major in English and sociology.

During World War II, Fanning lived with her parents in New York and worked for the Daily News, where she wrote a column that offered social services tips for military personnel, her family said. After the war, she returned to Atlanta to work as a secretary for a doctor conducting research on chicken embryos at Emory University Medical School.

At Emory, she met Odom Fanning, a reporter for the Atlanta Journal who was writing an article on the doctor’s work. But the doctor didn’t like Odom’s story, which carried the headline “Egg-nigma Baffles Egg-spert” and told her to “never let him” into the office, recalled her daughters.

But when a fire broke out at a hotel near the office, Odom ran in and asked to use the phone. Fanning let him, and he asked her on a date to the circus.

He was “exuberant and extroverted, while she was quiet and reserved,” said daughter Kay Fanning, who lives in Northwest Washington.

They married in 1948 and eventually had two daughters. The couple moved for Odom’s work to various places, including Kansas, Connecticut and Massachusetts before settling in Bethesda in 1965 so Odom could work as a science writer with the Department of Commerce. Her husband died in 2011 at age 90.

At their church, they were involved in Bible studies and helped start a group called Bethesda Help in the late 1960s. The volunteer group is still active and helps those in need with food, paying bills and buying medications.

“It was a way for her to help people in a very direct, tangible way,” said Kay Fanning, 61.

Church pastor David Gray said Fanning had a “strong faith.”

“Elaine was grace-filled, supportive and full of love,” he said.

Fanning’s daughters said she enjoyed reading novels, poetry and the New Yorker. She also had read almost every biography of Eleanor Roosevelt.

She also enjoyed listening to classical music, singing hymns while washing dishes and gardening — particularly tomatoes.

One of her favorite pastimes, her family said, was making tomato sandwiches for herself and her husband, and relaxing with a book while sitting in a hammock in their yard.

In her 60s, she started doing watercolors. Fanning often painted landscapes, flowers and cartoon figures of her dogs. She sometimes took painting classes with her daughter Carol.

Ellen Babbitt, 64, of Chicago, whose mother was close friends with Fanning, said she had a “good sense of humor and a dry wit.” She said Fanning was always encouraging of her two daughters and had “high ambitions” for them. She laughed while recalling how much Fanning loved animals, saying she also hosted competitions with children in the neighborhood to determine who had the cutest cat.

Kay said it was difficult not being able to visit Fanning at the senior living facility in D.C. where she lived when no visitors were allowed during the pandemic. She said she talked to her mom by phone almost every day and visited her at least once a week before the pandemic.

She recalled how she and her family once stood outside the facility as a nurse helped her mom to a balcony so she could see them below.

“She would forget there was a pandemic,” Kay said. “She didn’t understand why I couldn’t come up. We tried FaceTime but she couldn’t understand why we were on the screen and not there.”

Kay said her mom’s condition worsened about four days after she tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-June. With her full personal protective equipment on, Kay said she got to see her mom one last time before she died.