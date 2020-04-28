“I have to keep the people who are working here safe,” Matthews said. “If they get sick, we have real problems.”

Most Anne Arundel County barns and stables have shut their doors to the public. In many cases, the owners of the individual horses boarded on the property are banned from the premises.

Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have fallen hard on Maryland’s horse industry, which pumped $1.3 billion to the state’s economy in 2018 and created 21,000 jobs, according to the American Horse Council. Less than half of that — $500 million — came from horse racing, where cancellations and postponements have affected everything from the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico to daily races at Laurel Park.

With 4,500 horses and 950 barns, Anne Arundel County ranks seventh in a state with the most horses per square mile in the country. And that business has ground to a stop.

“I’m 70 years old, and I’ve been in the horse business my whole life and never been through anything like this,” said Ross Peddicord, the executive director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board.

In barns big and small, it is not always simple to accomplish social distancing.

Shared spaces, such as common rooms and paddock gates, are somewhat hard to avoid, which is why Deana Tice, owner of En-tice-ment Stables at Obligation Farm in Harwood, emphasizes cleaning regularly.

Illness still arises. One horse had a gastrointestinal condition that can be fatal if not handled immediately. The horse recovered quickly, but caring for it meant Tice and her vet were in close quarters.

Still, Tice said, she feels fortunate she can spread her four to five workers over four farms and 11 fields. She provides workers with their own personal protective equipment and limits exercising the horses to flatwork to avoid accidents.

“We do not want to have to send any of our staff members to get medical care at this time because medical care is stressed out,” Tice said. “We don’t want to have our staff members exposed to [the virus].”

Lessons are a major source of income for barns, as well as camps and clinics. Because of the shutdown, it is a revenue source that has run dry.

Tice estimates 100 lessons ran each week at En-tice-ment; without it, her income is slashed in half.

She is not the only one worried. Dun-Pikin Farm in Pasadena offered lessons, camps and “pony parties” that accounted for a bulk of its income. In the first weeks after business shut down, the situation appeared fairly dire to owners Rick and Cindy Holt.

“All of a sudden, we couldn’t do anything but keep the horses alive,” Rick Holt said.

Initially, Holt hesitated to accept help from followers of the barn on Facebook.

Taking money without service in exchange felt too much like charity to him, and there are others that need help more.

So he got creative. The Holts launched“Sponsor a Lesson Horse,” in which people could donate $30 a month to one of Dun-Pikin Farm’s 10 lesson horses. So far, more than $1,000 has been raised. It won’t replace his lost business, Holt said, but it will help.

“They’re concerned and we’re just very appreciate of the fact they want to do it,” he said. “It’s been a good thing. The first day we did that, I was sitting there looking through emails with tears in my eyes.”

The need for feed has decreased with horses exercising less, but there are still other expenses. Along with veterinary and farrier fees, there are also monthly insurance payments on the properties, as well as payroll for workers.

Peddicord, the Horse Industry board director at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, is holding regular conversations with Maryland horse rescues to prepare them for a sudden wave of horses if stay-at-home orders continue much longer.

“We just don’t want to think about it,” Holt said. “There’s just no place for these horses to go. You won’t be able to sell them. You wouldn’t be able to give them away.”

Tracey Bienemann rises around 5:30 a.m. daily to feed, muck stalls and exercise 10 to 16 horses a day on her Lothian property, Tracey Bienemann Eventing.

It is a blessing most owners do not have.

“I’m so lucky,” Bienemann said, “and all the clients have been understanding. Some have upped their training a bit, some have lowered.”

Cheryl Lancaster, a retiree living in Eastport, had just returned from Aiken, S.C., in March with a blue ribbon her mare earned eventing. Just as Lancaster had begun to make real progress in the competitive riding world, she was blown off course by the lockdown.

While she knows her horse is being taken care of by Bienemann, Lancaster tries her best to keep in shape with yoga and frequents walks with fellow boarder and retiree, Carrie Collins.

But there is nothing that can prepare her for riding, except riding.

“My horse is going to be ready for Rolex when this ends,” Lancaster said, noting the eventing competition held in Kentucky. “And I’m going to be a beginner rider again.”

It’s not just losing the skills that afflict boarders.

“That was our whole lives,” said Collins, who hasn’t seen her “sweet lovely guy” in two weeks. “That was the way we spent our days. It’s been rough. Nobody’s complaining too much — we’re not sick, we’re not in the hospital, we’re not dying.”