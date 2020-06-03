On Wednesday, the District reported 130 new cases, bringing its total to 9,016. The city announced had three deaths, including two men who were 67 and 68 years old, and a 91-year-old woman. That brought its death toll to 473.
The deaths have mainly been in wards 7 and 8.
In Maryland, there were 807 new cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 54,982. Maryland had 44 new deaths, bringing its death toll to 2,641.
Montgomery and Prince George’s counties each reported 193 and 185 new cases, respectively. The total number of cases in Montgomery is now at 11,924. The county had nine new deaths, bringing its total fatalities to 633. Prince George’s County has 15,738 cases and 565 deaths, 13 of which were announced Wednesday.
In Virginia, there were 666 new cases, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 46,905. The state had 21 new deaths, which brought its death count to 1,428.
Alexandria had two deaths, bringing its total number of deaths to 46. Arlington had three deaths, bringing its total number of deaths to 120.
Fairfax County reported 170 new cases, bringing its caseload to 11,596. The number of new deaths in was five, bringing the death toll in Fairfax to 396.