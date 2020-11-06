The greater Washington region has seen caseloads march steadily upward since the start of October, when the seven-day rolling average of new infections stood at 1,313. By Friday, that number had nearly doubled to 2,424.
The 1,541 new cases reported Friday in Maryland was its most in a single day since May 19, as well as the third-highest since the start of the pandemic. It lifted the state’s seven-day average number of new cases to 1,027, the most since May 25.
In the past week, Maryland has seen a 17 percent increase in hospitalizations, while its coronavirus test positivity rate of 4.37 percent is the highest since June. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) sounded the alarm about the increase Thursday while urging residents to remain vigilant and follow protocols to slow the virus’s spread.
“It’s just that simple,” Hogan said. “It’s not that hard. Just wear the damn mask.”
Virginia reported 1,568 new cases Friday, lifting its seven-day average to 1,304 — the latest in a string of record highs in recent days. Most of the increase has come from Northern Virginia and the state’s mostly rural Southwest.
D.C.’s 110 new cases lifted its seven-day average number of new infections to 93, the most since early June — but still about half the peak levels of early May.
While caseloads have jumped across the Washington region, they remain at about half the level of the national average.
Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.