The region’s average number of daily infections hovered Friday just below the record set on May 31, when it stood at 2,218 daily cases.
Local leaders and health experts have urged people not to let down their guard, especially during Halloween festivities. Officials reminded residents to practice social distancing, wear masks and forgo traditional trick-or-treating.
Despite the local rise in cases, rates of infection across the region are about half the national average.
Amy R. Sapkota, a professor of environmental health at the University of Maryland, said doctors are beginning to see more transmissions in younger people attending events like family birthday parties for children, as well as college students involved in social activities.
“Many people want their lives to go back to normal,” Sapkota said. “People are tired of wearing masks, social distancing. This combination of factors is contributing to the increase we’re seeing.”
Officials say family gatherings continue to be a large source of the virus’s spread. Sapkota warned residents to use caution during the Thanksgiving holiday, which “could eventually contribute to more transmission.”
The greater Washington region Friday recorded 2,453 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths. Virginia added 1,456 cases and seven deaths, Maryland added 927 cases and 10 deaths, and D.C. added 70 cases and one death. It’s the fourth consecutive day with more than 2,000 new cases.
Virginia is on track to surpass its seven-day average caseload — a number that stood Friday at 1,194 infections. That’s four cases below a record set on Aug. 8.