The rolling seven-day average of new coronavirus infections Monday in D.C., Virginia and Maryland stood at 2,727 — the sixth straight daily high, and up from an average of 1,313 daily cases at the start of October.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Monday that his state has “reached a critical turning point” in the pandemic. The state’s coronavirus test positivity rate exceeds 5 percent for the first time since June 24, while virus-related hospitalizations are at the highest level since June 17.

Hogan said the state is ready to handle a surge, but he warned that residents must continue to follow health protocols to slow the spread of the virus.

“While our state has been preparing for this fall surge for the past eight months, we cannot afford to let our guard down,” Hogan tweeted Monday. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”

The rate of new infections in the Washington area continues to hover at about half the national average, even while the number of new cases marches upward along with states across the country.

The national seven-day average of new infections per 100,000 residents stood Monday at 33. That number was 14 in D.C., 17 in Virginia and 20 in Maryland. By comparison, North Dakota — the state with the highest rate of infection — is recording 176 new cases per 100,000 residents, more than 12 times the rate as the nation’s capital.

The recent daily average in D.C. is 93, up from 36 at the start of October but still about half the record level set during the early days of the pandemic. The city has been recording a lower rate of new infections than its two surrounding states.

John D. Voss, vice chairman for quality and safety at the University of Virginia Health System, attributed part of the regional increase to fatigue with following protocols known to keep the virus from spreading. He said the local rise in cases is one piece of an increase nationally.

“There’s growth in every area of this country,” he said. “All of the same factors are at play.”

Voss said infections will probably continue to rise as the weather turns colder — pushing more activities and social gatherings indoors — and people begin to travel for Thanksgiving and the December holidays.

While pandemic-related developments have been grim in recent days, Monday brought a rare bright spot as a vaccine developed by drug giant Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech was found to be more than 90 percent effective.

William A. Petri, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, said it was a promising development, and the best part is “how effective it is.” He said the rate of effectiveness surpassed the expectations of health experts.

Petri said he expects first responders, health-care workers, the elderly and others at high risk to have first access to a vaccine. The general population could expect to be vaccinated by late spring or summer of 2021, he said.

In Virginia, the seven-day average of new cases set another record Monday, two days after the state recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day. Caseloads have been rising in Northern Virginia — standing at the highest level Monday in that region since June 10 — as well as in rural Southwest Virginia.

Voss said the Southwest might have been protected by geography earlier in the pandemic, but it “finally caught up with them.” Virginia Department of Health figures show the seven-day average of new infections in that region Monday was 413, compared to 365 in far more populous Northern Virginia.

“Southwest and southern Virginia have vulnerable populations and the virus is exploiting that,” Voss said. “It’s going to places where it hasn’t been before and where people just haven’t felt as strong a need to practice social distancing because they haven’t seen it in their communities. There isn’t any safe place.”

The greater Washington region recorded 2,763 additional cases and 16 deaths Monday. Virginia added 1,302 cases and six deaths, Maryland added 1,375 cases and nine deaths, and D.C. added 86 cases and one death.