The region Wednesday recorded 3,514 new infections — the second-highest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The daily total trailed only Saturday, when 3,612 cases were reported.

The 206 new cases Wednesday in D.C. was, by far, the most in a single day since May. It sent the city’s seven-day average caseload to 111 — up from 36 on Oct. 1.

Maryland’s daily caseload of 1,714 also was the highest in one day since May, sending its recent average to a record high of 1,380 cases. Virginia’s daily rise was short of a record, but its seven-day average of 1,524 daily cases did enter record territory.

The continued spike in cases comes a day after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) reimposed some coronavirus restrictions.

Effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Maryland restaurants must reduce indoor dining capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent. The health advisory urges a 25-person cap on indoor gatherings while limiting nonessential travel to 35 states.

In Montgomery County, lawmakers Tuesday approved an order by County Executive Marc Elrich (D) to limit gatherings to 25 people or fewer and reduce capacity for restaurants and shops from 50 percent to 25 percent.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Tuesday said it is not the time to toughen enforcement or impose new restrictions. D.C. officials this week said they are regularly evaluating restrictions in the city.

Maryland is recording an average of 23 new cases each day per 100,000 residents, a number that stands at 18 in Virginia and 16 in D.C. The national average Wednesday stood at 37 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Cases have been rising in the Washington region for weeks. Health experts say that colder weather has pushed activities indoors and that the public is increasingly letting down its guard with regards to social distancing, mask-wearing and limiting social interactions. Contact tracing shows much of the spread is occurring during social and family gatherings.

Officials also have sounded the alarm in recent weeks about holiday travel potentially increasing the virus’s spread.

Wednesday’s seven-day average in the region of 3,015 new infections was well above the peak seen during the first wave of the pandemic. Before this recent surge in cases, the record high was 2,218 daily infections, set May 31.